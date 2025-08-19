SignalsSections
Danilo Franco De Arruda Neto

TopForex

Danilo Franco De Arruda Neto
0 reviews
Reliability
20 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 17%
Tickmill-Live04
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
533
Profit Trades:
383 (71.85%)
Loss Trades:
150 (28.14%)
Best trade:
60.68 USD
Worst trade:
-28.23 USD
Gross Profit:
533.03 USD (127 091 pips)
Gross Loss:
-280.70 USD (144 595 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
19 (37.18 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
94.84 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
2.97%
Latest trade:
16 hours ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
2.78
Long Trades:
266 (49.91%)
Short Trades:
267 (50.09%)
Profit Factor:
1.90
Expected Payoff:
0.47 USD
Average Profit:
1.39 USD
Average Loss:
-1.87 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-90.63 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-90.63 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
3.83%
Annual Forecast:
46.42%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
90.63 USD (5.46%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.46% (90.63 USD)
By Equity:
18.99% (332.61 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
US30 351
GBPUSD 182
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
US30 -3
GBPUSD 255
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
US30 -32K
GBPUSD 14K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +60.68 USD
Worst trade: -28 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +37.18 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -90.63 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live04" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarkets-Live17
0.00 × 3
LQDLtd-Live02
0.00 × 1
Tradeview-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageFXInternational-Live 2
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live09
0.00 × 2
TickmillUK-Live03
0.00 × 4
Pepperstone-Edge01
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge02
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 4
Tickmill-Live05
0.43 × 159
EurotradeSA-Live01
0.60 × 5
TMGM.TradeMax-Live3
0.69 × 74
Tickmill-Live10
0.75 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.89 × 36
Tickmill-Live02
0.92 × 675
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.94 × 500
Tickmill-Live
0.98 × 442
ICMarketsSC-Live15
1.00 × 957
ATCBrokers-Live 1
1.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live10
1.00 × 1
TitanFX-05
1.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live07
1.13 × 242
ICMarketsSC-Live23
1.22 × 9
ICMarkets-Live18
1.29 × 45
52 more...
No reviews
2025.11.25 17:31
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.18 15:53
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.20 20:55
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.02 18:39
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.28 16:36
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.28 11:25
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.08.19 21:32
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.19 21:32
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
