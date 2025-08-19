- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
533
Profit Trades:
383 (71.85%)
Loss Trades:
150 (28.14%)
Best trade:
60.68 USD
Worst trade:
-28.23 USD
Gross Profit:
533.03 USD (127 091 pips)
Gross Loss:
-280.70 USD (144 595 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
19 (37.18 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
94.84 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
2.97%
Latest trade:
16 hours ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
2.78
Long Trades:
266 (49.91%)
Short Trades:
267 (50.09%)
Profit Factor:
1.90
Expected Payoff:
0.47 USD
Average Profit:
1.39 USD
Average Loss:
-1.87 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-90.63 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-90.63 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
3.83%
Annual Forecast:
46.42%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
90.63 USD (5.46%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.46% (90.63 USD)
By Equity:
18.99% (332.61 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|US30
|351
|GBPUSD
|182
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|US30
|-3
|GBPUSD
|255
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|US30
|-32K
|GBPUSD
|14K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +60.68 USD
Worst trade: -28 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +37.18 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -90.63 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live04" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarkets-Live17
|0.00 × 3
|
LQDLtd-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
Tradeview-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageFXInternational-Live 2
|0.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live09
|0.00 × 2
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|0.00 × 4
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge02
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 4
|
Tickmill-Live05
|0.43 × 159
|
EurotradeSA-Live01
|0.60 × 5
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live3
|0.69 × 74
|
Tickmill-Live10
|0.75 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.89 × 36
|
Tickmill-Live02
|0.92 × 675
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|0.94 × 500
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.98 × 442
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|1.00 × 957
|
ATCBrokers-Live 1
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live10
|1.00 × 1
|
TitanFX-05
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live07
|1.13 × 242
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|1.22 × 9
|
ICMarkets-Live18
|1.29 × 45
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
17%
0
0
USD
USD
1.8K
USD
USD
20
99%
533
71%
100%
1.89
0.47
USD
USD
19%
1:500