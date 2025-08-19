SignalsSections
Christophe Pa Trouillas

GoldZILLA

Christophe Pa Trouillas
0 reviews
Reliability
23 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 99 USD per month
growth since 2025 188%
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
1:30
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
302
Profit Trades:
281 (93.04%)
Loss Trades:
21 (6.95%)
Best trade:
45.52 USD
Worst trade:
-190.80 USD
Gross Profit:
2 854.27 USD (145 736 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 572.11 USD (77 556 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
75 (689.24 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
689.24 USD (75)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
17.27%
Max deposit load:
125.64%
Latest trade:
43 minutes ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.37
Long Trades:
302 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
1.82
Expected Payoff:
4.25 USD
Average Profit:
10.16 USD
Average Loss:
-74.86 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-415.78 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-415.78 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
62.89%
Annual Forecast:
763.06%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
261.39 USD
Maximal:
540.14 USD (29.63%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
40.32% (540.14 USD)
By Equity:
27.48% (368.14 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 302
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 1.3K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 68K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +45.52 USD
Worst trade: -191 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 75
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +689.24 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -415.78 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsEU-MT5-5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FBS-Real
1.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
2.77 × 1815
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
2.80 × 132
Exness-MT5Real23
3.61 × 66
RoboForex-Pro
10.78 × 477
Ava-Real 1-MT5
12.42 × 359
A Grid based strategy with strong risk management system
No reviews
2025.12.15 07:57
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.19 08:39
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.18 02:49
80% of growth achieved within 6 days. This comprises 4.96% of days out of 121 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.17 05:38
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.14 15:31
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 4.27% of days out of 117 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.14 06:25
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.13 15:41
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.29 16:52
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.29 03:46
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 4.95% of days out of 101 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.27 22:11
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.21 13:12
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 2.15% of days out of 93 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.29 08:37
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.17 18:11
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.09 14:21
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.09 11:21
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.25 14:21
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.19 16:25
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
