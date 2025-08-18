- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
58
Profit Trades:
43 (74.13%)
Loss Trades:
15 (25.86%)
Best trade:
108.66 USD
Worst trade:
-23.27 USD
Gross Profit:
344.78 USD (37 266 pips)
Gross Loss:
-136.33 USD (12 461 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (120.11 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
120.11 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.20
Trading activity:
11.83%
Max deposit load:
101.10%
Latest trade:
7 hours ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
9 hours
Recovery Factor:
5.12
Long Trades:
58 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
2.53
Expected Payoff:
3.59 USD
Average Profit:
8.02 USD
Average Loss:
-9.09 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-40.25 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-40.25 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
-3.46%
Annual Forecast:
-42.03%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.08 USD
Maximal:
40.68 USD (5.50%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.73% (37.95 USD)
By Equity:
11.37% (70.92 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|58
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|208
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|25K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +108.66 USD
Worst trade: -23 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +120.11 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -40.25 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillUK-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
OneRoyal-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real20
|0.00 × 1
|
AdmiralsGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|0.31 × 275
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.85 × 167
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.30 × 20
|
Darwinex-Live
|1.55 × 226
|
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
|2.50 × 2
|
Alpari-Real01
|3.00 × 1
|
FXOpen-MT5
|3.00 × 1
|
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
|4.00 × 1
|
Swissquote-Server
|4.48 × 112
|
VantageFXInternational-Live
|5.25 × 20
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|5.62 × 13
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|6.06 × 33
|
IFCMarketsLtd-Real
|6.20 × 5
|
FPMarkets-Live
|6.54 × 37
|
Weltrade-Real
|7.37 × 846
|
FBS-Real
|10.00 × 1
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
42%
0
0
USD
USD
708
USD
USD
20
100%
58
74%
12%
2.52
3.59
USD
USD
11%
1:200