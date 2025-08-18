SignalsSections
Zheng Zhi Yuan

Ai Alpha Live

Zheng Zhi Yuan
0 reviews
Reliability
20 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 42%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
58
Profit Trades:
43 (74.13%)
Loss Trades:
15 (25.86%)
Best trade:
108.66 USD
Worst trade:
-23.27 USD
Gross Profit:
344.78 USD (37 266 pips)
Gross Loss:
-136.33 USD (12 461 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (120.11 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
120.11 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.20
Trading activity:
11.83%
Max deposit load:
101.10%
Latest trade:
7 hours ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
9 hours
Recovery Factor:
5.12
Long Trades:
58 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
2.53
Expected Payoff:
3.59 USD
Average Profit:
8.02 USD
Average Loss:
-9.09 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-40.25 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-40.25 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
-3.46%
Annual Forecast:
-42.03%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.08 USD
Maximal:
40.68 USD (5.50%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.73% (37.95 USD)
By Equity:
11.37% (70.92 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 58
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 208
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 25K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +108.66 USD
Worst trade: -23 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +120.11 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -40.25 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 1
PrimeCodex-MT5
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
0.00 × 1
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real20
0.00 × 1
AdmiralsGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.31 × 275
Exness-MT5Real3
0.85 × 167
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.30 × 20
Darwinex-Live
1.55 × 226
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
2.50 × 2
Alpari-Real01
3.00 × 1
FXOpen-MT5
3.00 × 1
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
4.00 × 1
Swissquote-Server
4.48 × 112
VantageFXInternational-Live
5.25 × 20
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
5.62 × 13
AdmiralMarkets-Live
6.06 × 33
IFCMarketsLtd-Real
6.20 × 5
FPMarkets-Live
6.54 × 37
Weltrade-Real
7.37 × 846
FBS-Real
10.00 × 1
1 more...
No reviews
2025.12.23 22:11
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.23 01:50
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.15 21:09
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.15 03:32
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.28 22:26
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.27 04:19
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 2.56% of days out of 78 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.23 21:31
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.20 03:01
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.14 21:17
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.13 08:24
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.13 07:24
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.10 21:52
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.10 20:52
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.10 07:16
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.09 22:54
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.09 20:54
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.08 07:33
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.25 23:14
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.25 20:01
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.19 06:48
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
