Vinicius Lopes Rangel Miranda

Copy RangelFX

Vinicius Lopes Rangel Miranda
0 reviews
Reliability
19 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 31%
4xCube-MT5
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
471
Profit Trades:
387 (82.16%)
Loss Trades:
84 (17.83%)
Best trade:
8.90 USD
Worst trade:
-39.66 USD
Gross Profit:
538.37 USD (60 946 pips)
Gross Loss:
-320.18 USD (21 596 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
71 (58.71 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
61.57 USD (31)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
6.08%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
50
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
3.88
Long Trades:
247 (52.44%)
Short Trades:
224 (47.56%)
Profit Factor:
1.68
Expected Payoff:
0.46 USD
Average Profit:
1.39 USD
Average Loss:
-3.81 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-18.41 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-40.18 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
7.74%
Annual Forecast:
93.88%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.25 USD
Maximal:
56.29 USD (9.55%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
10.89% (56.79 USD)
By Equity:
31.65% (155.48 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
NZDCADxx 261
AUDCADxx 195
AUDNZDxx 15
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
NZDCADxx 59
AUDCADxx 150
AUDNZDxx 10
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
NZDCADxx 12K
AUDCADxx 26K
AUDNZDxx 2K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +8.90 USD
Worst trade: -40 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 31
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +58.71 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -18.41 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "4xCube-MT5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Copy my trades for free: https://t.me/copyrangelfx


No reviews
2025.12.17 21:57
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.10 01:19
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.05 08:39
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.04 19:02
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.28 13:18
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.27 06:39
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.07 16:50
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.07 01:07
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.04 16:10
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.04 15:10
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.82% of days out of 83 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.29 11:43
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.27 01:09
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.26 21:59
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.23 16:21
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.21 16:22
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 2.9% of days out of 69 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.21 06:28
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.20 20:55
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.41% of days out of 68 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.20 16:44
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.17 18:52
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.62% of days out of 65 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.13 16:42
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
