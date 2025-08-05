SignalsSections
Lim Tonny

ATI Serok Gold 6 Titik 1

Lim Tonny
0 reviews
Reliability
21 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 70%
XMGlobal-Real 8
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
466
Profit Trades:
460 (98.71%)
Loss Trades:
6 (1.29%)
Best trade:
184.32 USD
Worst trade:
-328.43 USD
Gross Profit:
2 145.54 USD (103 103 pips)
Gross Loss:
-634.11 USD (52 712 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
198 (443.07 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
443.07 USD (198)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.15
Trading activity:
47.86%
Max deposit load:
7.09%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
41
Avg holding time:
6 hours
Recovery Factor:
4.60
Long Trades:
466 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
3.38
Expected Payoff:
3.24 USD
Average Profit:
4.66 USD
Average Loss:
-105.69 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-328.43 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-328.43 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
16.03%
Annual Forecast:
194.52%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
328.43 USD (10.46%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
10.46% (328.43 USD)
By Equity:
44.57% (1 252.50 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GOLD 466
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GOLD 1.5K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GOLD 50K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +184.32 USD
Worst trade: -328 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 198
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +443.07 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -328.43 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-Real 8" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.11.10 13:34
No swaps are charged
2025.11.10 13:34
No swaps are charged
2025.11.07 01:07
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.05 11:07
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.05 10:07
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.05 06:57
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.05 05:57
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.05 04:48
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.04 15:10
High current drawdown in 35% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.30 20:17
No swaps are charged
2025.10.30 20:17
No swaps are charged
2025.10.30 05:28
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.30 04:28
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.30 03:19
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.29 22:10
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.29 21:01
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.14 18:07
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.13 07:06
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.08.07 16:09
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.07 15:09
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
