Quan Hui Guo

HedGinG ACNC B

Quan Hui Guo
0 reviews
Reliability
25 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 175%
ECMarkets-Live03
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
256
Profit Trades:
161 (62.89%)
Loss Trades:
95 (37.11%)
Best trade:
16.72 USD
Worst trade:
-13.63 USD
Gross Profit:
604.01 USD (50 968 pips)
Gross Loss:
-254.04 USD (29 300 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (22.86 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
23.90 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.32
Trading activity:
92.03%
Max deposit load:
60.78%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
20
Avg holding time:
5 days
Recovery Factor:
19.77
Long Trades:
127 (49.61%)
Short Trades:
129 (50.39%)
Profit Factor:
2.38
Expected Payoff:
1.37 USD
Average Profit:
3.75 USD
Average Loss:
-2.67 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-7.16 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-17.70 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
10.04%
Annual Forecast:
121.79%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
17.70 USD (5.39%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.39% (17.70 USD)
By Equity:
66.59% (216.16 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCAD 130
NZDCAD 126
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 186
NZDCAD 164
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 12K
NZDCAD 9.5K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +16.72 USD
Worst trade: -14 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +22.86 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -7.16 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ECMarkets-Live03" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

投资有风险，入市需谨慎！
No reviews
How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.