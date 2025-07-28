- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
999
Profit Trades:
543 (54.35%)
Loss Trades:
456 (45.65%)
Best trade:
100.98 USD
Worst trade:
-200.42 USD
Gross Profit:
6 609.90 USD (469 645 pips)
Gross Loss:
-6 206.74 USD (456 277 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
22 (201.88 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
503.30 USD (21)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
97.80%
Max deposit load:
41.88%
Latest trade:
49 minutes ago
Trades per week:
112
Avg holding time:
5 days
Recovery Factor:
0.51
Long Trades:
562 (56.26%)
Short Trades:
437 (43.74%)
Profit Factor:
1.06
Expected Payoff:
0.40 USD
Average Profit:
12.17 USD
Average Loss:
-13.61 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
17 (-297.04 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-297.04 USD (17)
Monthly growth:
-0.70%
Annual Forecast:
-8.54%
Algo trading:
76%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
136.95 USD
Maximal:
796.10 USD (47.25%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
40.66% (785.63 USD)
By Equity:
38.82% (525.53 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|89
|GBPNZD
|73
|USDJPY
|71
|GBPAUD
|67
|XAUUSD
|59
|AUDUSD
|53
|CHFJPY
|46
|GBPUSD
|43
|EURJPY
|42
|EURNZD
|42
|GBPCAD
|40
|NZDJPY
|38
|GBPJPY
|38
|EURCAD
|31
|CADJPY
|30
|AUDCHF
|29
|USDCAD
|27
|EURAUD
|26
|GBPCHF
|26
|EURUSD
|23
|AUDNZD
|21
|CADCHF
|18
|NZDUSD
|17
|EURCHF
|16
|EURGBP
|16
|NZDCAD
|15
|NZDCHF
|3
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|75
|GBPNZD
|-29
|USDJPY
|59
|GBPAUD
|116
|XAUUSD
|94
|AUDUSD
|304
|CHFJPY
|49
|GBPUSD
|357
|EURJPY
|205
|EURNZD
|-127
|GBPCAD
|65
|NZDJPY
|-1
|GBPJPY
|-78
|EURCAD
|-17
|CADJPY
|-277
|AUDCHF
|-48
|USDCAD
|-131
|EURAUD
|70
|GBPCHF
|-163
|EURUSD
|-169
|AUDNZD
|-8
|CADCHF
|82
|NZDUSD
|55
|EURCHF
|84
|EURGBP
|-155
|NZDCAD
|-5
|NZDCHF
|-2
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|6.1K
|GBPNZD
|-9.6K
|USDJPY
|-4.6K
|GBPAUD
|15K
|XAUUSD
|9.4K
|AUDUSD
|18K
|CHFJPY
|9.1K
|GBPUSD
|19K
|EURJPY
|21K
|EURNZD
|-12K
|GBPCAD
|1K
|NZDJPY
|5.1K
|GBPJPY
|-10K
|EURCAD
|-9.1K
|CADJPY
|-23K
|AUDCHF
|-3.5K
|USDCAD
|-8.6K
|EURAUD
|3.8K
|GBPCHF
|-3.2K
|EURUSD
|-8.3K
|AUDNZD
|-2.2K
|CADCHF
|1.7K
|NZDUSD
|4.5K
|EURCHF
|2K
|EURGBP
|-7.7K
|NZDCAD
|-826
|NZDCHF
|-183
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +100.98 USD
Worst trade: -200 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 21
Maximum consecutive losses: 17
Maximal consecutive profit: +201.88 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -297.04 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
LiteFinance-MT5-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ADNBrokerCFD-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|2.34 × 68
|
VantageInternational-Live 7
|2.91 × 358
|
Bybit-Live
|4.25 × 20
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|12.17 × 12
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|16.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real27
|20.20 × 5
|
VantageInternational-Live 10
|26.00 × 1
No reviews
30 USD per month
13%
0
0
USD
USD
1.8K
USD
USD
20
76%
999
54%
98%
1.06
0.40
USD
USD
41%
1:500