SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Vindy SH 1
Vindy Permana Lingga

Vindy SH 1

Vindy Permana Lingga
0 reviews
Reliability
45 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 68%
PTDidiMaxBerjangka-Live
1:100
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
147
Profit Trades:
93 (63.26%)
Loss Trades:
54 (36.73%)
Best trade:
3 080.00 USD
Worst trade:
-3 080.00 USD
Gross Profit:
44 460.10 USD (44 522 pips)
Gross Loss:
-32 620.20 USD (30 433 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (393.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
4 561.00 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
2.89%
Max deposit load:
85.19%
Latest trade:
8 days ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
8 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.68
Long Trades:
93 (63.27%)
Short Trades:
54 (36.73%)
Profit Factor:
1.36
Expected Payoff:
80.54 USD
Average Profit:
478.07 USD
Average Loss:
-604.08 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-3 458.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3 458.00 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
10.36%
Annual Forecast:
125.70%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
10.00 USD
Maximal:
7 048.50 USD (22.31%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
31.68% (6 948.50 USD)
By Equity:
20.89% (3 100.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.dmb 147
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.dmb 12K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.dmb 14K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +3 080.00 USD
Worst trade: -3 080 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +393.00 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -3 458.00 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "PTDidiMaxBerjangka-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.12.22 15:41
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.09 11:07
No swaps are charged
2025.12.09 11:07
No swaps are charged
2025.12.05 12:42
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.04 21:02
No swaps are charged
2025.12.04 21:02
No swaps are charged
2025.12.04 21:02
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.04 21:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.04 20:02
No swaps are charged
2025.12.04 20:02
No swaps are charged
2025.12.04 20:02
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.04 20:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.03 18:11
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.03 13:06
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.02 09:03
No swaps are charged
2025.12.02 09:03
No swaps are charged
2025.12.02 07:50
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.26 15:44
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.21 14:23
No swaps are charged
2025.11.21 14:23
No swaps are charged
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Vindy SH 1
30 USD per month
68%
0
0
USD
22K
USD
45
0%
147
63%
3%
1.36
80.54
USD
32%
1:100
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.