Trades:
762
Profit Trades:
589 (77.29%)
Loss Trades:
173 (22.70%)
Best trade:
18.59 USD
Worst trade:
-18.30 USD
Gross Profit:
820.41 USD (54 184 pips)
Gross Loss:
-544.44 USD (42 338 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
22 (13.08 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
20.68 USD (21)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
66.23%
Max deposit load:
12.92%
Latest trade:
58 minutes ago
Trades per week:
28
Avg holding time:
14 hours
Recovery Factor:
9.77
Long Trades:
409 (53.67%)
Short Trades:
353 (46.33%)
Profit Factor:
1.51
Expected Payoff:
0.36 USD
Average Profit:
1.39 USD
Average Loss:
-3.15 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-24.39 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-24.39 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
4.37%
Annual Forecast:
53.01%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
28.24 USD (2.44%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.44% (28.24 USD)
By Equity:
28.59% (326.73 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|762
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|276
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|12K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
Best trade: +18.59 USD
Worst trade: -18 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 21
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +13.08 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -24.39 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.00 × 8
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.00 × 4
|
Exness-Real9
|0.00 × 6
|
RoboForex-ECN-2
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
|0.00 × 1
|
DooPrime-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.18 × 40
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.20 × 10
|
Exness-Real17
|0.25 × 4
|
AxioryAsia-02Live
|0.33 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.57 × 7
|
Pepperstone-Edge02
|1.00 × 1
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
|1.15 × 33
|
Axi-US06-Live
|1.65 × 69
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|1.71 × 7
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|1.75 × 4
|
RoboForex-ECN-3
|2.71 × 17
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|2.75 × 4
|
RoboForex-Prime
|4.40 × 10
|
Axi-US09-Live
|4.67 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|5.00 × 1
|
ZealCapitalMarketSC-Live
|5.00 × 2
|
FBS-Real-3
|5.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real12
|5.25 × 4
No reviews
