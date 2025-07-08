SignalsSections
Mohammad Ali Butt

HoneyBravo 4758

Mohammad Ali Butt
0 reviews
Reliability
24 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 5%
DBInvest-Limited
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 107
Profit Trades:
800 (72.26%)
Loss Trades:
307 (27.73%)
Best trade:
231.61 USD
Worst trade:
-438.24 USD
Gross Profit:
5 891.51 USD (130 492 pips)
Gross Loss:
-5 687.58 USD (98 921 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
31 (35.93 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
393.08 USD (30)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading activity:
99.20%
Max deposit load:
313.92%
Latest trade:
49 minutes ago
Trades per week:
60
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
0.06
Long Trades:
552 (49.86%)
Short Trades:
555 (50.14%)
Profit Factor:
1.04
Expected Payoff:
0.18 USD
Average Profit:
7.36 USD
Average Loss:
-18.53 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-3 216.36 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3 216.36 USD (10)
Monthly growth:
25.60%
Annual Forecast:
310.60%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2 801.80 USD
Maximal:
3 223.18 USD (59.17%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
58.83% (3 223.18 USD)
By Equity:
93.68% (2 118.42 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSD.c 489
EURUSD.c 369
USDCHF.c 249
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD.c 1.5K
EURUSD.c -2.1K
USDCHF.c 859
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD.c 13K
EURUSD.c 8.5K
USDCHF.c 10K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +231.61 USD
Worst trade: -438 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 30
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +35.93 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -3 216.36 USD

2025.12.17 07:42
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.62% of days out of 162 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.02 07:50
No swaps are charged
2025.12.02 07:50
No swaps are charged
2025.11.25 13:21
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.10 10:19
No swaps are charged
2025.11.10 10:19
No swaps are charged
2025.11.05 20:37
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.05 10:07
High current drawdown in 36% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.05 09:07
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.04 15:10
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.04 12:10
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.29 10:54
No swaps are charged
2025.09.29 10:54
No swaps are charged
2025.09.25 16:48
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.17 07:15
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.18 12:57
No swaps are charged
2025.08.18 12:57
No swaps are charged
2025.08.01 13:51
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.01 12:42
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.01 09:35
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 24 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
