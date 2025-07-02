- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
722
Profit Trades:
661 (91.55%)
Loss Trades:
61 (8.45%)
Best trade:
958.97 USD
Worst trade:
-3 950.56 USD
Gross Profit:
25 064.35 USD (5 431 869 pips)
Gross Loss:
-16 571.19 USD (3 078 274 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
150 (4 724.86 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
6 531.74 USD (108)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading activity:
56.46%
Max deposit load:
42.15%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
55
Avg holding time:
8 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.08
Long Trades:
313 (43.35%)
Short Trades:
409 (56.65%)
Profit Factor:
1.51
Expected Payoff:
11.76 USD
Average Profit:
37.92 USD
Average Loss:
-271.66 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-1 524.70 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-4 014.86 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
-53.35%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
66%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
7 885.94 USD (43.84%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
75.89% (7 830.18 USD)
By Equity:
68.10% (3 440.68 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|407
|BTCUSD
|315
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|2.2K
|BTCUSD
|6.3K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-23K
|BTCUSD
|2.4M
|
2M 4M 6M 8M
|
2M 4M 6M 8M
|
2M 4M 6M 8M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +958.97 USD
Worst trade: -3 951 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 108
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +4 724.86 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 524.70 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live04" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
ChandonGroup-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live09
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarkets-Live07
|0.64 × 22
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.77 × 320
|
ICMarkets-Live12
|1.17 × 719
|
Tickmill-Live02
|1.19 × 495
|
ICMarkets-Live10
|1.34 × 2851
|
TradersGlobalGroup-Live
|1.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|1.53 × 17
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|1.81 × 217
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|1.89 × 373
|
ICMarkets-Live19
|1.90 × 3415
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|2.00 × 6
|
ICMarkets-Live14
|2.50 × 4
|
Alpari-Trade
|2.73 × 218
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|2.93 × 73
|
Tickmill-Live04
|2.95 × 954
|
ICMarkets-Live15
|3.00 × 2
|
TitanFX-03
|3.00 × 4
|
Tickmill-Live10
|3.85 × 433
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|4.00 × 1
