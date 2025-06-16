SignalsSections
Golden Fractal and Golden Buffalo
Georgios Baizanis

Golden Fractal and Golden Buffalo

Georgios Baizanis
0 reviews
Reliability
31 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 135%
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 6
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
126
Profit Trades:
100 (79.36%)
Loss Trades:
26 (20.63%)
Best trade:
271.44 USD
Worst trade:
-123.48 USD
Gross Profit:
2 311.08 USD (26 174 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 050.46 USD (13 424 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
23 (281.34 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
380.66 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.23
Trading activity:
5.39%
Max deposit load:
73.87%
Latest trade:
5 days ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
7.30
Long Trades:
126 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
2.20
Expected Payoff:
10.00 USD
Average Profit:
23.11 USD
Average Loss:
-40.40 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-73.23 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-138.75 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
4.67%
Annual Forecast:
56.62%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
85.65 USD
Maximal:
172.72 USD (10.10%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
12.36% (116.87 USD)
By Equity:
63.87% (934.96 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSDb 126
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSDb 1.3K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSDb 13K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +271.44 USD
Worst trade: -123 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +281.34 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -73.23 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "HFMarketsSV-Live Server 6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.08.28 01:58
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.27 01:51
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 3.96% of days out of 101 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.26 00:43
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.26 00:43
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.26 00:43
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.25 23:43
High current drawdown in 59% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.25 23:43
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.08.19 00:20
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.3% of days out of 93 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.18 14:58
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.28 23:45
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.09 23:27
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.07.09 22:27
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.06.16 22:31
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.33% of days out of 30 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.16 17:25
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.06.16 17:25
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
