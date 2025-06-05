SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / FEI RLKS_8YR_1M_2M VT323
Yui Ming Wan

FEI RLKS_8YR_1M_2M VT323

Yui Ming Wan
0 reviews
Reliability
29 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 30%
VTMarkets-Live 4
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 693
Profit Trades:
1 387 (81.92%)
Loss Trades:
306 (18.07%)
Best trade:
204.28 USD
Worst trade:
-62.99 USD
Gross Profit:
4 954.57 USD (356 286 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 179.53 USD (218 681 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
31 (44.74 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
224.86 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.15
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
4.84%
Latest trade:
39 minutes ago
Trades per week:
70
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
10.80
Long Trades:
932 (55.05%)
Short Trades:
761 (44.95%)
Profit Factor:
2.27
Expected Payoff:
1.64 USD
Average Profit:
3.57 USD
Average Loss:
-7.12 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-256.91 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-256.91 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
3.12%
Annual Forecast:
37.82%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
256.91 USD (2.34%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.34% (256.91 USD)
By Equity:
41.69% (4 248.52 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPAUD-VIP 555
EURJPY-VIP 378
GBPNZD-VIP 313
AUDCAD-VIP 126
AUDUSD-VIP 94
EURUSD-VIP 83
AUDCHF-VIP 66
AUDNZD-VIP 58
EURCHF-VIP 20
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPAUD-VIP 403
EURJPY-VIP 249
GBPNZD-VIP 607
AUDCAD-VIP 244
AUDUSD-VIP 439
EURUSD-VIP 374
AUDCHF-VIP 216
AUDNZD-VIP 137
EURCHF-VIP 106
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPAUD-VIP 15K
EURJPY-VIP 5.4K
GBPNZD-VIP 26K
AUDCAD-VIP 15K
AUDUSD-VIP 25K
EURUSD-VIP 19K
AUDCHF-VIP 13K
AUDNZD-VIP 17K
EURCHF-VIP 5.8K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +204.28 USD
Worst trade: -63 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +44.74 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -256.91 USD

No reviews
2025.12.19 03:17
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.18 23:14
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.18 22:11
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.18 16:05
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.18 13:02
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.18 10:03
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.18 07:06
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.17 08:42
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.17 05:39
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.17 03:39
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.16 18:30
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.16 17:27
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.11 16:58
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.11 11:52
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.11 09:52
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.11 03:46
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.09 04:47
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.09 03:47
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.05 02:20
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.05 01:20
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
