Trades:
1 693
Profit Trades:
1 387 (81.92%)
Loss Trades:
306 (18.07%)
Best trade:
204.28 USD
Worst trade:
-62.99 USD
Gross Profit:
4 954.57 USD (356 286 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 179.53 USD (218 681 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
31 (44.74 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
224.86 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.15
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
4.84%
Latest trade:
39 minutes ago
Trades per week:
70
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
10.80
Long Trades:
932 (55.05%)
Short Trades:
761 (44.95%)
Profit Factor:
2.27
Expected Payoff:
1.64 USD
Average Profit:
3.57 USD
Average Loss:
-7.12 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-256.91 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-256.91 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
3.12%
Annual Forecast:
37.82%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
256.91 USD (2.34%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.34% (256.91 USD)
By Equity:
41.69% (4 248.52 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPAUD-VIP
|555
|EURJPY-VIP
|378
|GBPNZD-VIP
|313
|AUDCAD-VIP
|126
|AUDUSD-VIP
|94
|EURUSD-VIP
|83
|AUDCHF-VIP
|66
|AUDNZD-VIP
|58
|EURCHF-VIP
|20
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPAUD-VIP
|403
|EURJPY-VIP
|249
|GBPNZD-VIP
|607
|AUDCAD-VIP
|244
|AUDUSD-VIP
|439
|EURUSD-VIP
|374
|AUDCHF-VIP
|216
|AUDNZD-VIP
|137
|EURCHF-VIP
|106
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPAUD-VIP
|15K
|EURJPY-VIP
|5.4K
|GBPNZD-VIP
|26K
|AUDCAD-VIP
|15K
|AUDUSD-VIP
|25K
|EURUSD-VIP
|19K
|AUDCHF-VIP
|13K
|AUDNZD-VIP
|17K
|EURCHF-VIP
|5.8K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +204.28 USD
Worst trade: -63 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +44.74 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -256.91 USD
