- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
64
Profit Trades:
47 (73.43%)
Loss Trades:
17 (26.56%)
Best trade:
17.68 USD
Worst trade:
-7.54 USD
Gross Profit:
100.24 USD (4 908 pips)
Gross Loss:
-40.09 USD (2 172 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (3.11 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
24.29 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.30
Trading activity:
13.48%
Max deposit load:
4.21%
Latest trade:
39 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
14 hours
Recovery Factor:
3.82
Long Trades:
41 (64.06%)
Short Trades:
23 (35.94%)
Profit Factor:
2.50
Expected Payoff:
0.94 USD
Average Profit:
2.13 USD
Average Loss:
-2.36 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-15.74 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-15.74 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
0.00%
Annual Forecast:
8.78%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.01 USD
Maximal:
15.76 USD (2.85%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.86% (15.82 USD)
By Equity:
7.53% (40.30 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDNZD
|16
|AUDCAD
|12
|AUDUSD
|11
|USDCAD
|10
|NZDUSD
|7
|NZDCAD
|7
|EURGBP
|1
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDNZD
|10
|AUDCAD
|14
|AUDUSD
|8
|USDCAD
|10
|NZDUSD
|9
|NZDCAD
|7
|EURGBP
|1
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDNZD
|665
|AUDCAD
|932
|AUDUSD
|-103
|USDCAD
|395
|NZDUSD
|420
|NZDCAD
|379
|EURGBP
|48
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +17.68 USD
Worst trade: -8 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +3.11 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -15.74 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Coinexx-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 5
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|0.00 × 2
|
Coinexx-Live
|0.57 × 295
|
Hankotrade-Live
|0.65 × 17
|
LiteFinance-MT5
|0.92 × 24
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|1.00 × 4
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|1.08 × 12
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|1.24 × 42
|
Darwinex-Live
|1.42 × 333
|
RoboForex-ECN
|1.66 × 92
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|1.92 × 12
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|4.06 × 79
|
EightcapGlobal-Live
|4.60 × 5
|
Alpari-MT5
|5.21 × 24
|
OctaFX-Real
|5.29 × 75
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|7.06 × 52
|
FBS-Real
|10.38 × 55
Syna EA only
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
999 USD per month
12%
0
0
USD
USD
563
USD
USD
26
100%
64
73%
13%
2.50
0.94
USD
USD
8%
1:500