SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Mean Machine APM Sl only
William Brandon Autry

Mean Machine APM Sl only

William Brandon Autry
0 reviews
Reliability
26 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 999 USD per month
12%
Coinexx-Live
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
64
Profit Trades:
47 (73.43%)
Loss Trades:
17 (26.56%)
Best trade:
17.68 USD
Worst trade:
-7.54 USD
Gross Profit:
100.24 USD (4 908 pips)
Gross Loss:
-40.09 USD (2 172 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (3.11 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
24.29 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.30
Trading activity:
13.48%
Max deposit load:
4.21%
Latest trade:
39 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
14 hours
Recovery Factor:
3.82
Long Trades:
41 (64.06%)
Short Trades:
23 (35.94%)
Profit Factor:
2.50
Expected Payoff:
0.94 USD
Average Profit:
2.13 USD
Average Loss:
-2.36 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-15.74 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-15.74 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
0.00%
Annual Forecast:
8.78%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.01 USD
Maximal:
15.76 USD (2.85%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.86% (15.82 USD)
By Equity:
7.53% (40.30 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDNZD 16
AUDCAD 12
AUDUSD 11
USDCAD 10
NZDUSD 7
NZDCAD 7
EURGBP 1
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDNZD 10
AUDCAD 14
AUDUSD 8
USDCAD 10
NZDUSD 9
NZDCAD 7
EURGBP 1
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDNZD 665
AUDCAD 932
AUDUSD -103
USDCAD 395
NZDUSD 420
NZDCAD 379
EURGBP 48
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +17.68 USD
Worst trade: -8 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +3.11 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -15.74 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Coinexx-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 5
FPMarkets-Live
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.00 × 2
Coinexx-Live
0.57 × 295
Hankotrade-Live
0.65 × 17
LiteFinance-MT5
0.92 × 24
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
1.00 × 4
FusionMarkets-Live
1.08 × 12
BlackBullMarkets-Live
1.24 × 42
Darwinex-Live
1.42 × 333
RoboForex-ECN
1.66 × 92
ICMarkets-MT5
1.92 × 12
ICMarketsSC-MT5
4.06 × 79
EightcapGlobal-Live
4.60 × 5
Alpari-MT5
5.21 × 24
OctaFX-Real
5.29 × 75
Ava-Real 1-MT5
7.06 × 52
FBS-Real
10.38 × 55
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Syna EA only 
No reviews
2025.12.20 20:59
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.07 19:11
No swaps are charged
2025.12.07 19:11
No swaps are charged
2025.12.05 12:42
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.13 00:51
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 25 days. This comprises 14.71% of days out of the 170 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.11 00:01
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.19 04:49
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.06 09:38
No swaps are charged
2025.10.06 09:38
No swaps are charged
2025.10.06 09:38
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.03 10:08
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.03 07:53
No swaps are charged
2025.10.03 07:53
No swaps are charged
2025.09.30 10:12
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.29 10:54
No swaps are charged
2025.09.29 10:54
No swaps are charged
2025.09.28 10:25
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.25 04:45
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.10 06:25
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.02 14:43
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Mean Machine APM Sl only
999 USD per month
12%
0
0
USD
563
USD
26
100%
64
73%
13%
2.50
0.94
USD
8%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.