SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / HILL RLKS_8YR_1M_2M VT440
Yui Ming Wan

HILL RLKS_8YR_1M_2M VT440

Yui Ming Wan
0 reviews
Reliability
31 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 29%
VTMarkets-Live 4
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 862
Profit Trades:
1 501 (80.61%)
Loss Trades:
361 (19.39%)
Best trade:
277.58 USD
Worst trade:
-87.71 USD
Gross Profit:
9 627.24 USD (401 261 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 901.51 USD (238 360 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
28 (73.27 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
364.87 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.18
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
4.94%
Latest trade:
37 minutes ago
Trades per week:
72
Avg holding time:
4 days
Recovery Factor:
25.44
Long Trades:
1 020 (54.78%)
Short Trades:
842 (45.22%)
Profit Factor:
2.47
Expected Payoff:
3.08 USD
Average Profit:
6.41 USD
Average Loss:
-10.81 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-195.26 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-220.10 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
4.00%
Annual Forecast:
48.51%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
225.11 USD (1.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.05% (220.10 USD)
By Equity:
41.46% (8 449.25 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPAUD-VIP 581
EURJPY-VIP 415
GBPNZD-VIP 340
AUDCAD-VIP 140
AUDUSD-VIP 103
EURUSD-VIP 96
AUDCHF-VIP 70
AUDNZD-VIP 60
USDSGD-VIP 23
EURCHF-VIP 18
CADCHF-VIP 16
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPAUD-VIP 669
EURJPY-VIP 582
GBPNZD-VIP 1.2K
AUDCAD-VIP 491
AUDUSD-VIP 840
EURUSD-VIP 866
AUDCHF-VIP 370
AUDNZD-VIP 268
USDSGD-VIP 57
EURCHF-VIP 153
CADCHF-VIP 225
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPAUD-VIP 12K
EURJPY-VIP 11K
GBPNZD-VIP 36K
AUDCAD-VIP 16K
AUDUSD-VIP 27K
EURUSD-VIP 17K
AUDCHF-VIP 15K
AUDNZD-VIP 19K
USDSGD-VIP 3.8K
EURCHF-VIP 5.5K
CADCHF-VIP 626
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +277.58 USD
Worst trade: -88 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +73.27 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -195.26 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VTMarkets-Live 4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.12.19 04:17
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.17 03:39
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.16 18:30
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.16 15:27
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.15 02:29
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.15 01:29
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.11 16:58
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.11 02:43
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.09 04:47
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.09 02:44
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.08 21:41
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.08 20:38
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.08 19:38
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.08 18:38
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.05 12:42
No swaps are charged
2025.12.05 12:42
No swaps are charged
2025.12.05 04:29
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.04 23:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.04 22:11
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.27 16:12
No swaps are charged on the signal account
