SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / PA MA
Marat Magomedov

PA MA

Marat Magomedov
0 reviews
30 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 90 USD per month
growth since 2025 -39%
AlfaForexRU-Real
1:40
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
336
Profit Trades:
218 (64.88%)
Loss Trades:
118 (35.12%)
Best trade:
5 883.15 RUB
Worst trade:
-46 865.98 RUB
Gross Profit:
238 868.07 RUB (246 784 pips)
Gross Loss:
-548 127.92 RUB (522 933 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
21 (35 081.84 RUB)
Maximal consecutive profit:
55 996.19 RUB (20)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
80.53%
Max deposit load:
101.49%
Latest trade:
7 hours ago
Trades per week:
35
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
-0.68
Long Trades:
142 (42.26%)
Short Trades:
194 (57.74%)
Profit Factor:
0.44
Expected Payoff:
-920.42 RUB
Average Profit:
1 095.73 RUB
Average Loss:
-4 645.15 RUB
Maximum consecutive losses:
21 (-295 749.18 RUB)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-295 749.18 RUB (21)
Monthly growth:
-67.12%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
312 408.42 RUB
Maximal:
453 607.00 RUB (300.01%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
69.66% (453 607.00 RUB)
By Equity:
52.85% (342 324.22 RUB)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSDrfd 142
EURUSDrfd 101
EURJPYrfd 25
USDJPYrfd 19
AUDJPYrfd 12
USDCADrfd 7
AUDUSDrfd 6
GBPNZDrfd 6
EURGBPrfd 5
GBPUSDrfd 4
USDZARrfd 4
EURAUDrfd 2
EURCNYrfd 1
EURCADrfd 1
USDTRYrfd 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSDrfd -5.1K
EURUSDrfd 110
EURJPYrfd -314
USDJPYrfd 140
AUDJPYrfd 49
USDCADrfd -25
AUDUSDrfd 44
GBPNZDrfd -22
EURGBPrfd 40
GBPUSDrfd 6
USDZARrfd -21
EURAUDrfd 33
EURCNYrfd -1
EURCADrfd -9
USDTRYrfd -95
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSDrfd -254K
EURUSDrfd 5.1K
EURJPYrfd -4.2K
USDJPYrfd 5K
AUDJPYrfd 1.6K
USDCADrfd -458
AUDUSDrfd 748
GBPNZDrfd -1K
EURGBPrfd 497
GBPUSDrfd 473
USDZARrfd -439
EURAUDrfd 357
EURCNYrfd -44
EURCADrfd -95
USDTRYrfd -30K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +5 883.15 RUB
Worst trade: -46 866 RUB
Maximum consecutive wins: 20
Maximum consecutive losses: 21
Maximal consecutive profit: +35 081.84 RUB
Maximal consecutive loss: -295 749.18 RUB

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "AlfaForexRU-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.12.22 16:41
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.22 16:41
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.18 17:08
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.16 12:24
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.16 10:21
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.16 09:21
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.16 08:18
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.12 13:32
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.12 09:08
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.11 13:55
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.11 10:52
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.11 09:52
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.11 03:46
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.10 21:40
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.10 20:37
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.05 18:51
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.05 17:51
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.05 16:51
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.05 12:42
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.05 11:49
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
PA MA
90 USD per month
-39%
0
0
USD
201K
RUB
30
0%
336
64%
81%
0.43
-920.42
RUB
70%
1:40
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.