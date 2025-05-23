- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
336
Profit Trades:
218 (64.88%)
Loss Trades:
118 (35.12%)
Best trade:
5 883.15 RUB
Worst trade:
-46 865.98 RUB
Gross Profit:
238 868.07 RUB (246 784 pips)
Gross Loss:
-548 127.92 RUB (522 933 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
21 (35 081.84 RUB)
Maximal consecutive profit:
55 996.19 RUB (20)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
80.53%
Max deposit load:
101.49%
Latest trade:
7 hours ago
Trades per week:
35
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
-0.68
Long Trades:
142 (42.26%)
Short Trades:
194 (57.74%)
Profit Factor:
0.44
Expected Payoff:
-920.42 RUB
Average Profit:
1 095.73 RUB
Average Loss:
-4 645.15 RUB
Maximum consecutive losses:
21 (-295 749.18 RUB)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-295 749.18 RUB (21)
Monthly growth:
-67.12%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
312 408.42 RUB
Maximal:
453 607.00 RUB (300.01%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
69.66% (453 607.00 RUB)
By Equity:
52.85% (342 324.22 RUB)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSDrfd
|142
|EURUSDrfd
|101
|EURJPYrfd
|25
|USDJPYrfd
|19
|AUDJPYrfd
|12
|USDCADrfd
|7
|AUDUSDrfd
|6
|GBPNZDrfd
|6
|EURGBPrfd
|5
|GBPUSDrfd
|4
|USDZARrfd
|4
|EURAUDrfd
|2
|EURCNYrfd
|1
|EURCADrfd
|1
|USDTRYrfd
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSDrfd
|-5.1K
|EURUSDrfd
|110
|EURJPYrfd
|-314
|USDJPYrfd
|140
|AUDJPYrfd
|49
|USDCADrfd
|-25
|AUDUSDrfd
|44
|GBPNZDrfd
|-22
|EURGBPrfd
|40
|GBPUSDrfd
|6
|USDZARrfd
|-21
|EURAUDrfd
|33
|EURCNYrfd
|-1
|EURCADrfd
|-9
|USDTRYrfd
|-95
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSDrfd
|-254K
|EURUSDrfd
|5.1K
|EURJPYrfd
|-4.2K
|USDJPYrfd
|5K
|AUDJPYrfd
|1.6K
|USDCADrfd
|-458
|AUDUSDrfd
|748
|GBPNZDrfd
|-1K
|EURGBPrfd
|497
|GBPUSDrfd
|473
|USDZARrfd
|-439
|EURAUDrfd
|357
|EURCNYrfd
|-44
|EURCADrfd
|-95
|USDTRYrfd
|-30K
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +5 883.15 RUB
Worst trade: -46 866 RUB
Maximum consecutive wins: 20
Maximum consecutive losses: 21
Maximal consecutive profit: +35 081.84 RUB
Maximal consecutive loss: -295 749.18 RUB
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "AlfaForexRU-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
90 USD per month
-39%
0
0
USD
USD
201K
RUB
RUB
30
0%
336
64%
81%
0.43
-920.42
RUB
RUB
70%
1:40