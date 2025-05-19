SignalsSections
Mohamad Atfal Setianto St

BlackGold09

0 reviews
0 reviews
Reliability
25 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 65%
Exness-Real17
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
134
Profit Trades:
122 (91.04%)
Loss Trades:
12 (8.96%)
Best trade:
76.25 USD
Worst trade:
-41.37 USD
Gross Profit:
1 343.01 USD (616 477 pips)
Gross Loss:
-245.38 USD (123 670 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
68 (611.46 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
611.46 USD (68)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.51
Trading activity:
32.88%
Max deposit load:
4.35%
Latest trade:
11 days ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
14.65
Long Trades:
134 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
5.47
Expected Payoff:
8.19 USD
Average Profit:
11.01 USD
Average Loss:
-20.45 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-74.94 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-74.94 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
8.08%
Annual Forecast:
98.07%
Algo trading:
90%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
74.94 USD (3.29%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.44% (74.94 USD)
By Equity:
24.49% (530.21 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAGUSDm 71
XAUUSDm 59
GBPAUDm 4
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAGUSDm 565
XAUUSDm 477
GBPAUDm 55
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAGUSDm 11K
XAUUSDm 477K
GBPAUDm 4.3K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +76.25 USD
Worst trade: -41 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 68
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +611.46 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -74.94 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real17" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.12.18 18:08
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.28 11:18
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.27 04:28
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.14 13:22
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.12 10:30
No swaps are charged
2025.11.12 10:30
No swaps are charged
2025.11.10 10:19
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.07 16:50
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.07 16:50
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.07 15:50
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.07 15:50
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.04 06:50
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.03 00:53
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.27 00:09
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.20 09:23
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.15 01:09
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.10 07:40
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.05 03:25
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.05 12:47
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.08.02 05:24
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
