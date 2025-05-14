SignalsSections
Only for monitoring bot Ice Cube
Sergey Batudayev

Only for monitoring bot Ice Cube

Sergey Batudayev
0 reviews
Reliability
34 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 999 USD per month
growth since 2025 75%
Weltrade-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
954
Profit Trades:
654 (68.55%)
Loss Trades:
300 (31.45%)
Best trade:
151.76 USD
Worst trade:
-34.95 USD
Gross Profit:
2 677.13 USD (78 746 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 514.33 USD (78 777 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
24 (24.29 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
217.68 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading activity:
79.26%
Max deposit load:
13.11%
Latest trade:
33 minutes ago
Trades per week:
15
Avg holding time:
19 hours
Recovery Factor:
5.39
Long Trades:
406 (42.56%)
Short Trades:
548 (57.44%)
Profit Factor:
1.77
Expected Payoff:
1.22 USD
Average Profit:
4.09 USD
Average Loss:
-5.05 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-215.74 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-215.74 USD (9)
Monthly growth:
2.57%
Annual Forecast:
31.22%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
215.74 USD (14.65%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
14.65% (215.74 USD)
By Equity:
32.03% (471.83 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 954
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 1.2K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 273
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +151.76 USD
Worst trade: -35 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +24.29 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -215.74 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Weltrade-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ForexTrend-Trade5
0.00 × 4
InfinoxCapital-Live04
0.00 × 3
Exness-Real18
0.00 × 69
LQDLLC-Live01
0.00 × 1
Hankotrade-Live
0.00 × 25
KohleCapitalMarkets-Live
0.00 × 27
SageFx-Live
0.00 × 11
Osprey-Live
0.00 × 12
IVMarkets-Live
0.00 × 10
TriveFinancial-Live-5
0.00 × 38
ValutradesSeychelles-Real-HK
0.00 × 1
PrimeQuotes-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real14
0.00 × 36
ICMCapitalVC-LIVE3
0.00 × 1
BDSwissSC-Real01
0.00 × 1
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
0.00 × 9
VantageInternational-Live 12
0.00 × 25
GMI-Live08
0.00 × 10
FPMarkets-Live3
0.00 × 7
360Capital-Real
0.00 × 7
CedarLLC-Real2
0.00 × 1
BIGSolutions-LIVE4
0.00 × 7
Just2Trade-Real3
0.00 × 24
EGlobalTrade-Classic3
0.00 × 5
LirunexLimited-Live
0.00 × 24
896 more...
No reviews
2026.01.04 22:53
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.04 18:50
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.24 09:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.23 12:19
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.22 18:44
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.05.20 07:32
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2025.05.19 07:04
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.05.14 18:45
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.05.14 09:05
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2025.05.14 09:05
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.05.14 09:05
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader?

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.