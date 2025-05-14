- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
954
Profit Trades:
654 (68.55%)
Loss Trades:
300 (31.45%)
Best trade:
151.76 USD
Worst trade:
-34.95 USD
Gross Profit:
2 677.13 USD (78 746 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 514.33 USD (78 777 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
24 (24.29 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
217.68 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading activity:
79.26%
Max deposit load:
13.11%
Latest trade:
33 minutes ago
Trades per week:
15
Avg holding time:
19 hours
Recovery Factor:
5.39
Long Trades:
406 (42.56%)
Short Trades:
548 (57.44%)
Profit Factor:
1.77
Expected Payoff:
1.22 USD
Average Profit:
4.09 USD
Average Loss:
-5.05 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-215.74 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-215.74 USD (9)
Monthly growth:
2.57%
Annual Forecast:
31.22%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
215.74 USD (14.65%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
14.65% (215.74 USD)
By Equity:
32.03% (471.83 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|954
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|1.2K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|273
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +151.76 USD
Worst trade: -35 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +24.29 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -215.74 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Weltrade-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ForexTrend-Trade5
|0.00 × 4
|
InfinoxCapital-Live04
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real18
|0.00 × 69
|
LQDLLC-Live01
|0.00 × 1
|
Hankotrade-Live
|0.00 × 25
|
KohleCapitalMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 27
|
SageFx-Live
|0.00 × 11
|
Osprey-Live
|0.00 × 12
|
IVMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 10
|
TriveFinancial-Live-5
|0.00 × 38
|
ValutradesSeychelles-Real-HK
|0.00 × 1
|
PrimeQuotes-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real14
|0.00 × 36
|
ICMCapitalVC-LIVE3
|0.00 × 1
|
BDSwissSC-Real01
|0.00 × 1
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
|0.00 × 9
|
VantageInternational-Live 12
|0.00 × 25
|
GMI-Live08
|0.00 × 10
|
FPMarkets-Live3
|0.00 × 7
|
360Capital-Real
|0.00 × 7
|
CedarLLC-Real2
|0.00 × 1
|
BIGSolutions-LIVE4
|0.00 × 7
|
Just2Trade-Real3
|0.00 × 24
|
EGlobalTrade-Classic3
|0.00 × 5
|
LirunexLimited-Live
|0.00 × 24
