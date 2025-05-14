The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Weltrade-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ForexTrend-Trade5 0.00 × 4 InfinoxCapital-Live04 0.00 × 3 Exness-Real18 0.00 × 69 LQDLLC-Live01 0.00 × 1 Hankotrade-Live 0.00 × 25 KohleCapitalMarkets-Live 0.00 × 27 SageFx-Live 0.00 × 11 Osprey-Live 0.00 × 12 IVMarkets-Live 0.00 × 10 TriveFinancial-Live-5 0.00 × 38 ValutradesSeychelles-Real-HK 0.00 × 1 PrimeQuotes-Live 0.00 × 1 Exness-Real14 0.00 × 36 ICMCapitalVC-LIVE3 0.00 × 1 BDSwissSC-Real01 0.00 × 1 Alpari-Pro.ECN2 0.00 × 9 VantageInternational-Live 12 0.00 × 25 GMI-Live08 0.00 × 10 FPMarkets-Live3 0.00 × 7 360Capital-Real 0.00 × 7 CedarLLC-Real2 0.00 × 1 BIGSolutions-LIVE4 0.00 × 7 Just2Trade-Real3 0.00 × 24 EGlobalTrade-Classic3 0.00 × 5 LirunexLimited-Live 0.00 × 24 896 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor