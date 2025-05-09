SignalsSections
Robert Dzurek

XM market

Robert Dzurek
0 reviews
Reliability
32 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 12%
XM.COM-Real 1
1:30
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
61
Profit Trades:
49 (80.32%)
Loss Trades:
12 (19.67%)
Best trade:
24.60 USD
Worst trade:
-15.09 USD
Gross Profit:
174.78 USD (10 798 pips)
Gross Loss:
-82.71 USD (7 692 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (46.33 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
46.33 USD (15)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.24
Trading activity:
47.63%
Max deposit load:
34.26%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
3.89
Long Trades:
33 (54.10%)
Short Trades:
28 (45.90%)
Profit Factor:
2.11
Expected Payoff:
1.51 USD
Average Profit:
3.57 USD
Average Loss:
-6.89 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-23.69 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-23.69 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
1.77%
Annual Forecast:
21.46%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
9.12 USD
Maximal:
23.69 USD (3.13%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.13% (23.69 USD)
By Equity:
11.56% (88.10 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD# 61
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD# 92
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD# 3.1K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +24.60 USD
Worst trade: -15 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 15
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +46.33 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -23.69 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XM.COM-Real 1" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No reviews
