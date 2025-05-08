SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / STEVE RKDM_10YR VT068
Yui Ming Wan

STEVE RKDM_10YR VT068

Yui Ming Wan
0 reviews
Reliability
33 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 17%
VTMarkets-Live 4
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
766
Profit Trades:
619 (80.80%)
Loss Trades:
147 (19.19%)
Best trade:
1 435.34 USD
Worst trade:
-236.25 USD
Gross Profit:
5 700.19 USD (168 980 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 235.56 USD (98 597 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
27 (77.05 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 005.39 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
5.23%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
28
Avg holding time:
5 days
Recovery Factor:
2.59
Long Trades:
360 (47.00%)
Short Trades:
406 (53.00%)
Profit Factor:
2.55
Expected Payoff:
4.52 USD
Average Profit:
9.21 USD
Average Loss:
-15.21 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-1 268.30 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 268.30 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
4.81%
Annual Forecast:
58.32%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
1 336.43 USD (5.46%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.46% (1 336.43 USD)
By Equity:
25.50% (5 120.90 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDCNH-VIP 267
EURJPY-VIP 207
NZDCAD-VIP 68
AUDCAD-VIP 59
USDCHF-VIP 48
AUDUSD-VIP 32
AUDNZD-VIP 24
NZDUSD-VIP 24
EURCHF-VIP 20
AUDCHF-VIP 11
CADCHF-VIP 6
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDCNH-VIP 67
EURJPY-VIP 339
NZDCAD-VIP 313
AUDCAD-VIP 335
USDCHF-VIP 668
AUDUSD-VIP 286
AUDNZD-VIP 706
NZDUSD-VIP 198
EURCHF-VIP 195
AUDCHF-VIP 150
CADCHF-VIP 207
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDCNH-VIP 4.3K
EURJPY-VIP 14K
NZDCAD-VIP 12K
AUDCAD-VIP 13K
USDCHF-VIP 15K
AUDUSD-VIP 11K
AUDNZD-VIP -18K
NZDUSD-VIP 8.4K
EURCHF-VIP 7.8K
AUDCHF-VIP 3.3K
CADCHF-VIP -195
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 435.34 USD
Worst trade: -236 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +77.05 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 268.30 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VTMarkets-Live 4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.07.17 17:29
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.11 11:07
No swaps are charged
2025.07.11 11:07
No swaps are charged
2025.07.10 01:34
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.05.27 21:51
No swaps are charged
2025.05.27 21:51
No swaps are charged
2025.05.27 12:47
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.05.20 06:32
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.05.13 10:28
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.05.13 09:28
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.05.09 02:25
Share of trading days is too low
2025.05.09 02:25
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.05.08 15:09
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.05.08 15:09
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.05.08 15:09
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.05.08 15:09
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.05.08 15:09
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
STEVE RKDM_10YR VT068
30 USD per month
17%
0
0
USD
20K
USD
33
100%
766
80%
100%
2.54
4.52
USD
25%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.