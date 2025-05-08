SignalsSections
Wesley Sgalbieri Ramos

XAU IA TENDENCIA

Wesley Sgalbieri Ramos
0 reviews
Reliability
32 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 16%
4xCube-MT5
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
192
Profit Trades:
121 (63.02%)
Loss Trades:
71 (36.98%)
Best trade:
59.11 USD
Worst trade:
-35.04 USD
Gross Profit:
736.06 USD (74 299 pips)
Gross Loss:
-595.25 USD (59 210 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (12.93 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
83.46 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
8.38%
Max deposit load:
19.85%
Latest trade:
6 days ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.47
Long Trades:
96 (50.00%)
Short Trades:
96 (50.00%)
Profit Factor:
1.24
Expected Payoff:
0.73 USD
Average Profit:
6.08 USD
Average Loss:
-8.38 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-18.72 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-53.75 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
-70.30%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
78%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
95.64 USD (19.66%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
70.30% (95.64 USD)
By Equity:
41.43% (40.71 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSDxx 191
AUDUSDxx 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSDxx 141
AUDUSDxx 0
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSDxx 15K
AUDUSDxx -11
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +59.11 USD
Worst trade: -35 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +12.93 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -18.72 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "4xCube-MT5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.12.24 03:14
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.16 01:12
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.10 03:22
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.01 11:14
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.01 11:14
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.01 10:14
High current drawdown in 41% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.19 03:20
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.10 01:45
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.06 01:57
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.13 09:24
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.01 10:42
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.27 01:51
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.25 00:58
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.22 04:57
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.02 19:50
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.01 12:42
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.31 14:57
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.17 15:23
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.16 16:48
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.07.15 14:05
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
