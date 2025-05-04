SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / STEVE_B RLKS_8YR_1M VT029
Yui Ming Wan

STEVE_B RLKS_8YR_1M VT029

Yui Ming Wan
0 reviews
Reliability
34 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 31%
VTMarkets-Live 4
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
2 161
Profit Trades:
1 737 (80.37%)
Loss Trades:
424 (19.62%)
Best trade:
277.58 USD
Worst trade:
-88.24 USD
Gross Profit:
10 145.34 USD (441 194 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4 278.01 USD (268 898 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
37 (35.57 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
319.52 USD (16)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.17
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
1.75%
Latest trade:
34 minutes ago
Trades per week:
62
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
20.53
Long Trades:
1 127 (52.15%)
Short Trades:
1 034 (47.85%)
Profit Factor:
2.37
Expected Payoff:
2.72 USD
Average Profit:
5.84 USD
Average Loss:
-10.09 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-122.51 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-285.81 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
2.91%
Annual Forecast:
35.34%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
285.81 USD (1.23%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.36% (285.81 USD)
By Equity:
7.67% (1 550.98 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPAUD-VIP 650
EURJPY-VIP 465
GBPNZD-VIP 382
AUDCAD-VIP 167
USDSGD-VIP 134
EURUSD-VIP 107
AUDUSD-VIP 73
AUDSGD-VIP 69
NZDUSD-VIP 38
AUDCHF-VIP 33
CADCHF-VIP 23
EURCHF-VIP 20
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPAUD-VIP 746
EURJPY-VIP 614
GBPNZD-VIP 1.2K
AUDCAD-VIP 540
USDSGD-VIP 528
EURUSD-VIP 869
AUDUSD-VIP 682
AUDSGD-VIP 59
NZDUSD-VIP 43
AUDCHF-VIP 93
CADCHF-VIP 277
EURCHF-VIP 170
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPAUD-VIP 16K
EURJPY-VIP 15K
GBPNZD-VIP 42K
AUDCAD-VIP 20K
USDSGD-VIP 21K
EURUSD-VIP 18K
AUDUSD-VIP 21K
AUDSGD-VIP 4.8K
NZDUSD-VIP 2K
AUDCHF-VIP 4.4K
CADCHF-VIP 5.5K
EURCHF-VIP 5.9K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +277.58 USD
Worst trade: -88 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 16
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +35.57 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -122.51 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VTMarkets-Live 4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.12.04 11:43
No swaps are charged
2025.12.04 11:43
No swaps are charged
2025.11.27 20:23
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.18 07:53
No swaps are charged
2025.09.18 07:53
No swaps are charged
2025.09.16 21:38
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.11 21:25
No swaps are charged
2025.09.11 21:25
No swaps are charged
2025.09.11 20:25
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.07.14 01:02
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.05.06 09:36
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.05.05 07:20
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.05.05 06:10
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.05.04 22:30
Share of trading days is too low
2025.05.04 22:30
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.05.04 22:30
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.04 14:51
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.05.04 14:51
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.05.04 14:51
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.05.04 14:51
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
STEVE_B RLKS_8YR_1M VT029
30 USD per month
31%
0
0
USD
20K
USD
34
100%
2 161
80%
100%
2.37
2.72
USD
8%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.