- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
82
Profit Trades:
61 (74.39%)
Loss Trades:
21 (25.61%)
Best trade:
9.84 USD
Worst trade:
-30.53 USD
Gross Profit:
234.73 USD (14 270 pips)
Gross Loss:
-190.74 USD (8 768 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (61.18 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
62.60 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
24.34%
Max deposit load:
8.73%
Latest trade:
6 days ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
0.26
Long Trades:
37 (45.12%)
Short Trades:
45 (54.88%)
Profit Factor:
1.23
Expected Payoff:
0.54 USD
Average Profit:
3.85 USD
Average Loss:
-9.08 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-170.57 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-170.57 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
3.48%
Annual Forecast:
42.23%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
171.13 USD (28.92%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
28.88% (170.88 USD)
By Equity:
38.80% (229.40 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|82
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|44
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|5.5K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +9.84 USD
Worst trade: -31 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +61.18 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -170.57 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live08" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.00 × 1
|
TTCM-Live2
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.15 × 20
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|0.18 × 38
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|0.25 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.26 × 70
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.31 × 16
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|0.31 × 16
|
DooFintech-Live 5
|0.50 × 12
|
FXOpen-ECN Live Server
|0.55 × 49
|
ICMarkets-Live19
|0.57 × 44
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.75 × 28
|
Tickmill-Live02
|1.00 × 1
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
|1.11 × 45
|
FTMO-Server
|1.33 × 12
|
EquitiGroup-Live
|1.38 × 8
|
Tickmill-Live08
|1.41 × 79
|
MonetaMarkets-Live01
|1.48 × 65
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|1.57 × 7
|
Darwinex-Live
|1.59 × 129
|
VantageFXInternational-Live 5
|2.00 × 57
|
ICMarketsSC-Live14
|2.17 × 47
|
EightcapLtd-Real-4
|3.00 × 1
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
11%
0
0
USD
USD
454
USD
USD
34
100%
82
74%
24%
1.23
0.54
USD
USD
39%
1:500