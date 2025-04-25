The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live08" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live09 0.00 × 1 TTCM-Live2 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-Live11 0.00 × 1 FusionMarkets-Live 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-Live10 0.15 × 20 TickmillUK-Live03 0.18 × 38 ICMarketsSC-Live06 0.25 × 4 ICMarketsSC-Live25 0.26 × 70 ICMarketsSC-Live23 0.31 × 16 ICMarketsSC-Live03 0.31 × 16 DooFintech-Live 5 0.50 × 12 FXOpen-ECN Live Server 0.55 × 49 ICMarkets-Live19 0.57 × 44 ICMarketsSC-Live33 0.75 × 28 Tickmill-Live02 1.00 × 1 TMGM.TradeMax-Live8 1.11 × 45 FTMO-Server 1.33 × 12 EquitiGroup-Live 1.38 × 8 Tickmill-Live08 1.41 × 79 MonetaMarkets-Live01 1.48 × 65 ThreeTrader-Live 1.57 × 7 Darwinex-Live 1.59 × 129 VantageFXInternational-Live 5 2.00 × 57 ICMarketsSC-Live14 2.17 × 47 EightcapLtd-Real-4 3.00 × 1 24 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor