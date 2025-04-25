SignalsSections
Cristiano Manfio Cardarelli

SantoIA

Cristiano Manfio Cardarelli
0 reviews
34 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -60%
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live02
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
366
Profit Trades:
234 (63.93%)
Loss Trades:
132 (36.07%)
Best trade:
12.91 USD
Worst trade:
-38.40 USD
Gross Profit:
333.57 USD (35 542 pips)
Gross Loss:
-582.57 USD (53 788 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
28 (21.05 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
21.13 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.18
Trading activity:
83.89%
Max deposit load:
1138.67%
Latest trade:
31 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
-0.71
Long Trades:
180 (49.18%)
Short Trades:
186 (50.82%)
Profit Factor:
0.57
Expected Payoff:
-0.68 USD
Average Profit:
1.43 USD
Average Loss:
-4.41 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
16 (-82.56 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-182.70 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
0.00%
Annual Forecast:
0.00%
Algo trading:
82%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
251.00 USD
Maximal:
351.45 USD (68.15%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
68.15% (351.45 USD)
By Equity:
90.18% (73.55 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCAD.s 138
NZDCAD.s 126
AUDNZD.s 102
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD.s 53
NZDCAD.s -62
AUDNZD.s -240
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD.s 7K
NZDCAD.s -1.5K
AUDNZD.s -24K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +12.91 USD
Worst trade: -38 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +21.05 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -82.56 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live02" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Santo IA Billion Waka

No reviews
2026.01.14 00:36
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.21 01:02
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.15 00:29
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.14 23:26
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.14 22:26
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.09 13:07
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.03 01:49
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.03 00:39
2025.12.03 00:39
High current drawdown in 38% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.02 23:39
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.02 22:39
2025.12.02 22:39
High current drawdown in 41% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.02 20:30
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.02 19:30
2025.12.02 19:30
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.02 12:03
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.02 11:03
2025.12.02 11:03
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.02 02:09
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.01 22:58
2025.12.01 22:58
High current drawdown in 48% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.01 21:58
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.01 19:47
2025.12.01 19:47
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.01 16:36
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.01 14:25
2025.12.01 14:25
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
SantoIA
30 USD per month
-60%
0
0
USD
1
USD
34
82%
366
63%
84%
0.57
-0.68
USD
90%
1:500
Copy

