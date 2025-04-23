SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Gold scalp TP SL min dep 200usd
Dinh Khuong Tran

Gold scalp TP SL min dep 200usd

Dinh Khuong Tran
0 reviews
Reliability
39 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 355%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
992
Profit Trades:
767 (77.31%)
Loss Trades:
225 (22.68%)
Best trade:
12.59 USD
Worst trade:
-27.94 USD
Gross Profit:
2 122.45 USD (212 008 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 668.07 USD (161 375 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
25 (81.58 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
91.19 USD (23)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading activity:
8.93%
Max deposit load:
17.14%
Latest trade:
7 hours ago
Trades per week:
34
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
1.82
Long Trades:
545 (54.94%)
Short Trades:
447 (45.06%)
Profit Factor:
1.27
Expected Payoff:
0.46 USD
Average Profit:
2.77 USD
Average Loss:
-7.41 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-56.33 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-73.88 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
57.98%
Annual Forecast:
703.53%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.08 USD
Maximal:
250.09 USD (67.62%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
47.41% (250.05 USD)
By Equity:
12.11% (52.70 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 992
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 454
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 51K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +12.59 USD
Worst trade: -28 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 23
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +81.58 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -56.33 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real18
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real11
0.00 × 2
JunoMarkets-Server
0.00 × 1
BridgeMarkets-MT5
0.17 × 6
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.50 × 2
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
0.94 × 33
OxSecurities-Live
1.00 × 1
GOMarketsIntl-Live
1.00 × 1
TradeSmart-Server01
1.00 × 1
GOMarketsMU-Live
1.85 × 111
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.86 × 5999
STARTRADERINTL-Live
2.00 × 3
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
2.60 × 98
Exness-MT5Real7
2.80 × 98
ICMarketsSC-MT5
3.02 × 201
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
3.13 × 82
ICTrading-MT5-4
3.64 × 69
RoboForex-ECN
3.88 × 110
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
4.15 × 838
Exness-MT5Real8
4.19 × 21
63 more...
No reviews
2026.01.15 15:45
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.15 13:43
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.24 15:26
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.24 09:20
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.23 17:05
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.23 14:02
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.23 09:59
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.22 13:38
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.22 08:32
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.19 13:26
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.18 15:05
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.12 13:11
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.08 06:20
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.03 19:11
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.03 05:58
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.28 11:18
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.26 15:44
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.26 09:23
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.25 15:21
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.24 07:41
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Gold scalp TP SL min dep 200usd
30 USD per month
355%
0
0
USD
670
USD
39
97%
992
77%
9%
1.27
0.46
USD
47%
1:500
