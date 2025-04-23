- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
992
Profit Trades:
767 (77.31%)
Loss Trades:
225 (22.68%)
Best trade:
12.59 USD
Worst trade:
-27.94 USD
Gross Profit:
2 122.45 USD (212 008 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 668.07 USD (161 375 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
25 (81.58 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
91.19 USD (23)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading activity:
8.93%
Max deposit load:
17.14%
Latest trade:
7 hours ago
Trades per week:
34
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
1.82
Long Trades:
545 (54.94%)
Short Trades:
447 (45.06%)
Profit Factor:
1.27
Expected Payoff:
0.46 USD
Average Profit:
2.77 USD
Average Loss:
-7.41 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-56.33 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-73.88 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
57.98%
Annual Forecast:
703.53%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.08 USD
Maximal:
250.09 USD (67.62%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
47.41% (250.05 USD)
By Equity:
12.11% (52.70 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|992
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|454
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|51K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +12.59 USD
Worst trade: -28 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 23
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +81.58 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -56.33 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real18
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real11
|0.00 × 2
|
JunoMarkets-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
BridgeMarkets-MT5
|0.17 × 6
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.50 × 2
|
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
|0.94 × 33
|
OxSecurities-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
TradeSmart-Server01
|1.00 × 1
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|1.85 × 111
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.86 × 5999
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|2.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|2.60 × 98
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|2.80 × 98
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|3.02 × 201
|
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|3.13 × 82
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|3.64 × 69
|
RoboForex-ECN
|3.88 × 110
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|4.15 × 838
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|4.19 × 21
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
355%
0
0
USD
USD
670
USD
USD
39
97%
992
77%
9%
1.27
0.46
USD
USD
47%
1:500