Sakchai Sriisaraporn

BC DeepAI Gold Stacking v1

Sakchai Sriisaraporn
0 reviews
Reliability
42 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 47%
XMGlobal-Real 8
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
186
Profit Trades:
156 (83.87%)
Loss Trades:
30 (16.13%)
Best trade:
12.84 USD
Worst trade:
-29.50 USD
Gross Profit:
737.52 USD (74 614 pips)
Gross Loss:
-631.49 USD (63 324 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
23 (129.07 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
129.07 USD (23)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
15.63%
Max deposit load:
6.74%
Latest trade:
16 hours ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
10 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.59
Long Trades:
102 (54.84%)
Short Trades:
84 (45.16%)
Profit Factor:
1.17
Expected Payoff:
0.57 USD
Average Profit:
4.73 USD
Average Loss:
-21.05 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-104.09 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-104.09 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
-6.67%
Annual Forecast:
-80.97%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
181.00 USD (42.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
42.00% (181.00 USD)
By Equity:
13.94% (49.32 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GOLD# 157
NZDCAD# 11
AUDCAD# 10
AUDNZD# 8
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GOLD# 90
NZDCAD# 7
AUDCAD# 5
AUDNZD# 4
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GOLD# 8.9K
NZDCAD# 928
AUDCAD# 712
AUDNZD# 710
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +12.84 USD
Worst trade: -30 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 23
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +129.07 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -104.09 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-Real 8" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

This signal is used multi-strategies and timeframe for Gold trading. This is a medium-risk stacking strategy to find an opportunity to make a profit in multiple timeframes to get the most accuracy and winning rate.


No reviews
2025.11.18 17:53
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.16 03:17
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.17 17:52
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.16 21:41
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.09 07:38
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.08 22:09
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.04 07:38
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.03 12:40
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.28 09:16
80% of growth achieved within 8 days. This comprises 4.65% of days out of 172 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.19 16:25
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.19 13:17
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.03 06:31
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.06.24 03:14
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.22 16:17
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.16 09:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.16 04:38
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.10 01:54
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.3% of days out of 93 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.05.29 15:12
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.05.29 11:06
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.94% of days out of 81 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.05.19 13:02
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
