Marcho Ibrahim

Recovery 4

Marcho Ibrahim
0 reviews
41 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 -18%
XMGlobal-Real 23
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 460
Profit Trades:
1 116 (76.43%)
Loss Trades:
344 (23.56%)
Best trade:
343.71 USD
Worst trade:
-614.00 USD
Gross Profit:
3 546.55 USD (187 184 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4 038.27 USD (205 145 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
40 (20.74 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
439.67 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.01
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
9.81%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
21
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
-0.34
Long Trades:
698 (47.81%)
Short Trades:
762 (52.19%)
Profit Factor:
0.88
Expected Payoff:
-0.34 USD
Average Profit:
3.18 USD
Average Loss:
-11.74 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-34.64 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-614.00 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
1.42%
Annual Forecast:
17.18%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
698.48 USD
Maximal:
1 467.44 USD (26.19%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
34.04% (1 467.44 USD)
By Equity:
22.76% (1 188.93 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCADm# 850
AUDCHFm# 194
GOLDm# 126
AUDNZDm# 102
EURUSDm# 85
GBPUSDm# 52
EURCHFm# 51
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCADm# 223
AUDCHFm# 218
GOLDm# 18
AUDNZDm# 58
EURUSDm# -1K
GBPUSDm# -69
EURCHFm# 75
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCADm# 22K
AUDCHFm# -1.8K
GOLDm# -789
AUDNZDm# -1.7K
EURUSDm# -36K
GBPUSDm# -7.7K
EURCHFm# 8.4K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +343.71 USD
Worst trade: -614 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +20.74 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -34.64 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-Real 23" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Modal 4833.47

Start 20 Maret 2025

3 EA run at the same time..

No reviews
2025.08.05 12:47
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.05 05:35
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.08 11:05
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.05.29 07:28
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.05.01 16:09
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.33% of days out of 43 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.04.15 04:46
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.04.11 09:30
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.35% of days out of 23 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.03.28 16:09
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.03.28 14:59
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.03.28 13:55
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.03.27 07:13
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.03.25 09:27
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.03.25 08:23
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.03.20 05:59
Share of trading days is too low
2025.03.20 05:59
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.03.20 04:55
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.03.20 04:55
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.03.20 04:55
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.03.20 04:55
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.03.20 04:55
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Recovery 4
30 USD per month
-18%
0
0
USD
2.8K
USD
41
98%
1 460
76%
100%
0.87
-0.34
USD
34%
1:500
