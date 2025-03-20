- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 460
Profit Trades:
1 116 (76.43%)
Loss Trades:
344 (23.56%)
Best trade:
343.71 USD
Worst trade:
-614.00 USD
Gross Profit:
3 546.55 USD (187 184 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4 038.27 USD (205 145 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
40 (20.74 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
439.67 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.01
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
9.81%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
21
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
-0.34
Long Trades:
698 (47.81%)
Short Trades:
762 (52.19%)
Profit Factor:
0.88
Expected Payoff:
-0.34 USD
Average Profit:
3.18 USD
Average Loss:
-11.74 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-34.64 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-614.00 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
1.42%
Annual Forecast:
17.18%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
698.48 USD
Maximal:
1 467.44 USD (26.19%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
34.04% (1 467.44 USD)
By Equity:
22.76% (1 188.93 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCADm#
|850
|AUDCHFm#
|194
|GOLDm#
|126
|AUDNZDm#
|102
|EURUSDm#
|85
|GBPUSDm#
|52
|EURCHFm#
|51
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCADm#
|223
|AUDCHFm#
|218
|GOLDm#
|18
|AUDNZDm#
|58
|EURUSDm#
|-1K
|GBPUSDm#
|-69
|EURCHFm#
|75
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCADm#
|22K
|AUDCHFm#
|-1.8K
|GOLDm#
|-789
|AUDNZDm#
|-1.7K
|EURUSDm#
|-36K
|GBPUSDm#
|-7.7K
|EURCHFm#
|8.4K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +343.71 USD
Worst trade: -614 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +20.74 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -34.64 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-Real 23" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Modal 4833.47
Start 20 Maret 2025
3 EA run at the same time..
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-18%
0
0
USD
USD
2.8K
USD
USD
41
98%
1 460
76%
100%
0.87
-0.34
USD
USD
34%
1:500