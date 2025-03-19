- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 006
Profit Trades:
768 (76.34%)
Loss Trades:
238 (23.66%)
Best trade:
200.63 USD
Worst trade:
-614.00 USD
Gross Profit:
2 815.15 USD (139 856 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 072.45 USD (177 544 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
40 (16.40 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
284.39 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.00
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
11.40%
Latest trade:
18 hours ago
Trades per week:
30
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
-0.23
Long Trades:
489 (48.61%)
Short Trades:
517 (51.39%)
Profit Factor:
0.92
Expected Payoff:
-0.26 USD
Average Profit:
3.67 USD
Average Loss:
-12.91 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-27.42 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-621.74 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
2.01%
Annual Forecast:
24.42%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
416.04 USD
Maximal:
1 100.99 USD (29.88%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
34.57% (1 100.99 USD)
By Equity:
46.55% (1 574.95 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCADm#
|437
|AUDCHFm#
|185
|GOLDm#
|116
|AUDNZDm#
|98
|EURUSDm#
|72
|EURCHFm#
|55
|GBPUSDm#
|43
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCADm#
|2
|AUDCHFm#
|136
|GOLDm#
|-30
|AUDNZDm#
|45
|EURUSDm#
|-648
|EURCHFm#
|56
|GBPUSDm#
|183
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCADm#
|6.5K
|AUDCHFm#
|-3K
|GOLDm#
|-13K
|AUDNZDm#
|-2.3K
|EURUSDm#
|-33K
|EURCHFm#
|9.6K
|GBPUSDm#
|-2.3K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +200.63 USD
Worst trade: -614 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +16.40 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -27.42 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-Real 44" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Start 19 Maret 2025
Modal $3000
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-13%
0
0
USD
USD
2.2K
USD
USD
40
99%
1 006
76%
100%
0.91
-0.26
USD
USD
47%
1:500