Marcho Ibrahim

Recovery 1

Marcho Ibrahim
0 reviews
40 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -13%
XMGlobal-Real 44
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 006
Profit Trades:
768 (76.34%)
Loss Trades:
238 (23.66%)
Best trade:
200.63 USD
Worst trade:
-614.00 USD
Gross Profit:
2 815.15 USD (139 856 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 072.45 USD (177 544 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
40 (16.40 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
284.39 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.00
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
11.40%
Latest trade:
18 hours ago
Trades per week:
30
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
-0.23
Long Trades:
489 (48.61%)
Short Trades:
517 (51.39%)
Profit Factor:
0.92
Expected Payoff:
-0.26 USD
Average Profit:
3.67 USD
Average Loss:
-12.91 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-27.42 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-621.74 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
2.01%
Annual Forecast:
24.42%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
416.04 USD
Maximal:
1 100.99 USD (29.88%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
34.57% (1 100.99 USD)
By Equity:
46.55% (1 574.95 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCADm# 437
AUDCHFm# 185
GOLDm# 116
AUDNZDm# 98
EURUSDm# 72
EURCHFm# 55
GBPUSDm# 43
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCADm# 2
AUDCHFm# 136
GOLDm# -30
AUDNZDm# 45
EURUSDm# -648
EURCHFm# 56
GBPUSDm# 183
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCADm# 6.5K
AUDCHFm# -3K
GOLDm# -13K
AUDNZDm# -2.3K
EURUSDm# -33K
EURCHFm# 9.6K
GBPUSDm# -2.3K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +200.63 USD
Worst trade: -614 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +16.40 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -27.42 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-Real 44" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Start 19 Maret 2025

Modal $3000

No reviews
2025.08.05 12:47
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.05 05:35
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.07 09:15
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.05.28 05:01
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.04.21 02:49
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.94% of days out of 34 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.04.14 01:13
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.04.06 23:48
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.06 22:37
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.26 01:55
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.03.19 14:41
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.03.19 05:12
Share of trading days is too low
2025.03.19 05:12
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.03.19 03:05
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.03.19 03:05
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.03.19 03:05
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.03.19 03:05
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.03.19 03:05
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
