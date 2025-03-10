SignalsSections
Ming Kin Ip

LuckyStar01

Ming Kin Ip
0 reviews
Reliability
170 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 999 USD per month
growth since 2022 6%
Tickmill-Live08
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 500
Profit Trades:
1 163 (77.53%)
Loss Trades:
337 (22.47%)
Best trade:
182.21 USD
Worst trade:
-479.96 USD
Gross Profit:
4 874.93 USD (246 076 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4 762.77 USD (174 002 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
62 (127.83 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
671.25 USD (21)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading activity:
8.28%
Max deposit load:
53.81%
Latest trade:
6 days ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
4 days
Recovery Factor:
0.09
Long Trades:
760 (50.67%)
Short Trades:
740 (49.33%)
Profit Factor:
1.02
Expected Payoff:
0.07 USD
Average Profit:
4.19 USD
Average Loss:
-14.13 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
28 (-404.09 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-776.70 USD (18)
Monthly growth:
2.87%
Annual Forecast:
34.85%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
34.86 USD
Maximal:
1 244.06 USD (38.77%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
38.77% (1 244.06 USD)
By Equity:
16.85% (399.26 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDNZD 585
AUDCAD 308
NZDCAD 304
XAUUSD 130
GBPUSD 93
NZDCHF 49
EURUSD 5
USDCHF 4
EURNZD 4
AUDJPY 3
NZDUSD 3
EURCAD 2
USDCAD 2
AUDUSD 2
EURAUD 2
EURCHF 2
AUDCHF 1
USDHKD 1
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDNZD -355
AUDCAD 600
NZDCAD 350
XAUUSD -755
GBPUSD 414
NZDCHF -77
EURUSD 11
USDCHF 17
EURNZD 3
AUDJPY 0
NZDUSD 1
EURCAD 11
USDCAD 14
AUDUSD 1
EURAUD -142
EURCHF 19
AUDCHF 0
USDHKD 0
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDNZD -10K
AUDCAD 56K
NZDCAD 29K
XAUUSD -6.9K
GBPUSD 1.9K
NZDCHF 399
EURUSD 1.2K
USDCHF 359
EURNZD 471
AUDJPY -17
NZDUSD 98
EURCAD 1.6K
USDCAD 108
AUDUSD 12
EURAUD -1.1K
EURCHF 86
AUDCHF 19
USDHKD 161
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +182.21 USD
Worst trade: -480 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 21
Maximum consecutive losses: 18
Maximal consecutive profit: +127.83 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -404.09 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live08" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

SuperForex-ECN
0.00 × 24
ICMarkets-Live15
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live04
0.18 × 17
ICMarkets-Live02
0.25 × 4
Tickmill02-Live
0.44 × 18
NeptuneSecurities-Live
0.68 × 22
FBS-Real-7
0.81 × 26
ICMarkets-Live22
0.91 × 1395
Exness-Real17
0.93 × 41
ICMarketsSC-Live22
0.93 × 330
Exness-Real9
0.93 × 61
ICMarketsSC-Live18
0.99 × 278
ICMarkets-Live16
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live08
1.00 × 633
ICMarketsEU-Live17
1.02 × 43
ICMarkets-Live05
1.03 × 36
FusionMarkets-Live
1.03 × 630
Tickmill-Live09
1.03 × 627
ACYCapital-Live02
1.06 × 86
Exness-Real18
1.07 × 1763
ICMarketsSC-Live09
1.10 × 2813
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
1.13 × 135
ICMarketsSC-Live16
1.15 × 369
ICMarketsSC-Live02
1.19 × 452
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 3 Server
1.19 × 463
2025.11.25 08:01
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.24 14:01
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.24 08:09
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.23 21:33
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.30 13:26
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.1% of days out of 1045 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.14 22:02
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.06.30 13:43
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.29 17:29
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.23 09:49
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.06.22 16:17
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.06.16 14:19
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.16 10:02
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.02 01:31
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.29 19:24
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.05.19 01:53
No swaps are charged
2025.05.19 01:53
No swaps are charged
2025.05.18 23:48
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.18 22:48
No swaps are charged
2025.05.18 22:48
No swaps are charged
2025.05.18 22:48
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
999 USD per month
6%
0
0
USD
2.1K
USD
170
100%
1 500
77%
8%
1.02
0.07
USD
39%
1:500
Copy

