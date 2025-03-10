- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 500
Profit Trades:
1 163 (77.53%)
Loss Trades:
337 (22.47%)
Best trade:
182.21 USD
Worst trade:
-479.96 USD
Gross Profit:
4 874.93 USD (246 076 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4 762.77 USD (174 002 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
62 (127.83 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
671.25 USD (21)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading activity:
8.28%
Max deposit load:
53.81%
Latest trade:
6 days ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
4 days
Recovery Factor:
0.09
Long Trades:
760 (50.67%)
Short Trades:
740 (49.33%)
Profit Factor:
1.02
Expected Payoff:
0.07 USD
Average Profit:
4.19 USD
Average Loss:
-14.13 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
28 (-404.09 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-776.70 USD (18)
Monthly growth:
2.87%
Annual Forecast:
34.85%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
34.86 USD
Maximal:
1 244.06 USD (38.77%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
38.77% (1 244.06 USD)
By Equity:
16.85% (399.26 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDNZD
|585
|AUDCAD
|308
|NZDCAD
|304
|XAUUSD
|130
|GBPUSD
|93
|NZDCHF
|49
|EURUSD
|5
|USDCHF
|4
|EURNZD
|4
|AUDJPY
|3
|NZDUSD
|3
|EURCAD
|2
|USDCAD
|2
|AUDUSD
|2
|EURAUD
|2
|EURCHF
|2
|AUDCHF
|1
|USDHKD
|1
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDNZD
|-355
|AUDCAD
|600
|NZDCAD
|350
|XAUUSD
|-755
|GBPUSD
|414
|NZDCHF
|-77
|EURUSD
|11
|USDCHF
|17
|EURNZD
|3
|AUDJPY
|0
|NZDUSD
|1
|EURCAD
|11
|USDCAD
|14
|AUDUSD
|1
|EURAUD
|-142
|EURCHF
|19
|AUDCHF
|0
|USDHKD
|0
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDNZD
|-10K
|AUDCAD
|56K
|NZDCAD
|29K
|XAUUSD
|-6.9K
|GBPUSD
|1.9K
|NZDCHF
|399
|EURUSD
|1.2K
|USDCHF
|359
|EURNZD
|471
|AUDJPY
|-17
|NZDUSD
|98
|EURCAD
|1.6K
|USDCAD
|108
|AUDUSD
|12
|EURAUD
|-1.1K
|EURCHF
|86
|AUDCHF
|19
|USDHKD
|161
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +182.21 USD
Worst trade: -480 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 21
Maximum consecutive losses: 18
Maximal consecutive profit: +127.83 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -404.09 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live08" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
SuperForex-ECN
|0.00 × 24
|
ICMarkets-Live15
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live04
|0.18 × 17
|
ICMarkets-Live02
|0.25 × 4
|
Tickmill02-Live
|0.44 × 18
|
NeptuneSecurities-Live
|0.68 × 22
|
FBS-Real-7
|0.81 × 26
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.91 × 1395
|
Exness-Real17
|0.93 × 41
|
ICMarketsSC-Live22
|0.93 × 330
|
Exness-Real9
|0.93 × 61
|
ICMarketsSC-Live18
|0.99 × 278
|
ICMarkets-Live16
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|1.00 × 633
|
ICMarketsEU-Live17
|1.02 × 43
|
ICMarkets-Live05
|1.03 × 36
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|1.03 × 630
|
Tickmill-Live09
|1.03 × 627
|
ACYCapital-Live02
|1.06 × 86
|
Exness-Real18
|1.07 × 1763
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|1.10 × 2813
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
|1.13 × 135
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|1.15 × 369
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|1.19 × 452
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 3 Server
|1.19 × 463
LuckyStar01
