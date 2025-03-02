SignalsSections
Revano Azka Akhmad

AFSID FX USDJPY

Revano Azka Akhmad
0 reviews
Reliability
49 weeks
1 / 3.3K USD
Copy for 69 USD per month
growth since 2025 401%
Headway-Real
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
2 737
Profit Trades:
1 948 (71.17%)
Loss Trades:
789 (28.83%)
Best trade:
235.33 USD
Worst trade:
-32.35 USD
Gross Profit:
5 990.09 USD (258 718 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 982.80 USD (256 939 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
20 (6.79 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
403.85 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
83.43%
Max deposit load:
43.46%
Latest trade:
33 minutes ago
Trades per week:
187
Avg holding time:
8 hours
Recovery Factor:
13.21
Long Trades:
1 353 (49.43%)
Short Trades:
1 384 (50.57%)
Profit Factor:
2.01
Expected Payoff:
1.10 USD
Average Profit:
3.07 USD
Average Loss:
-3.78 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-227.62 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-227.62 USD (12)
Monthly growth:
27.45%
Annual Forecast:
335.49%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
95.78 USD
Maximal:
227.62 USD (8.92%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
20.96% (173.44 USD)
By Equity:
30.71% (469.09 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDJPY 2737
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDJPY 3K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDJPY 1.8K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +235.33 USD
Worst trade: -32 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 12
Maximal consecutive profit: +6.79 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -227.62 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Headway-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
GoMarkets-Real 10
0.00 × 4
VantageInternational-Live 16
3.33 × 12
FBS-Real-3
4.20 × 20
RoboForex-ProCent-4
4.60 × 147
VantageInternational-Live 12
5.00 × 2
Exness-Real16
10.20 × 5
100% Automatic Trading using AFSID FX USDJPY Scalper by AFSID Group International
Trading Type: Scalping
Minimum Deposit: 0.5K
Laverage: 1.500

More Information Visit AFSID Group International
No reviews
2025.11.07 14:40
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.08 02:42
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.03 07:23
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.05.02 10:50
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:2000
2025.04.17 05:34
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.17 02:14
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.03.26 16:59
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.03.05 13:19
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:2000
2025.03.04 20:42
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:2000
2025.03.02 18:46
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
