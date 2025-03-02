- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
2 737
Profit Trades:
1 948 (71.17%)
Loss Trades:
789 (28.83%)
Best trade:
235.33 USD
Worst trade:
-32.35 USD
Gross Profit:
5 990.09 USD (258 718 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 982.80 USD (256 939 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
20 (6.79 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
403.85 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
83.43%
Max deposit load:
43.46%
Latest trade:
33 minutes ago
Trades per week:
187
Avg holding time:
8 hours
Recovery Factor:
13.21
Long Trades:
1 353 (49.43%)
Short Trades:
1 384 (50.57%)
Profit Factor:
2.01
Expected Payoff:
1.10 USD
Average Profit:
3.07 USD
Average Loss:
-3.78 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-227.62 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-227.62 USD (12)
Monthly growth:
27.45%
Annual Forecast:
335.49%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
95.78 USD
Maximal:
227.62 USD (8.92%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
20.96% (173.44 USD)
By Equity:
30.71% (469.09 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY
|2737
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDJPY
|3K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDJPY
|1.8K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +235.33 USD
Worst trade: -32 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 12
Maximal consecutive profit: +6.79 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -227.62 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Headway-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
100% Automatic Trading using AFSID FX USDJPY Scalper by AFSID Group International
Trading Type: Scalping
Minimum Deposit: 0.5K
Laverage: 1.500
More Information Visit AFSID Group International
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
69 USD per month
401%
1
3.3K
USD
USD
3.8K
USD
USD
49
100%
2 737
71%
83%
2.00
1.10
USD
USD
31%
1:500