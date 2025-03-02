The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Headway-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FusionMarkets-Live 2 0.00 × 1 HFMarketsSV-Live Server 11 0.00 × 4 ICMarketsSC-Live26 0.75 × 1656 log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor