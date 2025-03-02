SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / AFSID FX GBPJPY
Revano Azka Akhmad

AFSID FX GBPJPY

Revano Azka Akhmad
0 reviews
Reliability
49 weeks
1 / 3.5K USD
Copy for 79 USD per month
growth since 2025 381%
Headway-Real
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
2 935
Profit Trades:
2 134 (72.70%)
Loss Trades:
801 (27.29%)
Best trade:
233.19 USD
Worst trade:
-40.49 USD
Gross Profit:
5 528.63 USD (303 260 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 673.68 USD (272 810 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
28 (27.51 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
398.04 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
85.11%
Max deposit load:
55.57%
Latest trade:
25 minutes ago
Trades per week:
236
Avg holding time:
7 hours
Recovery Factor:
11.49
Long Trades:
1 811 (61.70%)
Short Trades:
1 124 (38.30%)
Profit Factor:
2.07
Expected Payoff:
0.97 USD
Average Profit:
2.59 USD
Average Loss:
-3.34 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-248.41 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-248.41 USD (11)
Monthly growth:
28.07%
Annual Forecast:
343.47%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
152.61 USD
Maximal:
248.41 USD (7.95%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
28.50% (238.16 USD)
By Equity:
40.54% (1 265.93 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPJPY 2935
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPJPY 2.9K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPJPY 30K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +233.19 USD
Worst trade: -40 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 11
Maximal consecutive profit: +27.51 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -248.41 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Headway-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 11
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.75 × 1656
100% Automatic Trading using AFSID FX GBPJPY Scalper by AFSID Group International
Trading Type: Scalping
Minimum Deposit: 0.5K
Laverage: 1.500

More Information Visit AFSID Group International
No reviews
2025.12.09 09:53
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.09 08:50
High current drawdown in 37% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.05 15:27
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.08 01:29
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.03 14:40
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.05.02 10:50
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:2000
2025.04.09 14:01
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.09 05:31
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.03.26 16:59
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.03.05 13:19
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:2000
2025.03.03 15:20
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:2000
2025.03.02 18:46
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
