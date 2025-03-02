- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
2 935
Profit Trades:
2 134 (72.70%)
Loss Trades:
801 (27.29%)
Best trade:
233.19 USD
Worst trade:
-40.49 USD
Gross Profit:
5 528.63 USD (303 260 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 673.68 USD (272 810 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
28 (27.51 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
398.04 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
85.11%
Max deposit load:
55.57%
Latest trade:
25 minutes ago
Trades per week:
236
Avg holding time:
7 hours
Recovery Factor:
11.49
Long Trades:
1 811 (61.70%)
Short Trades:
1 124 (38.30%)
Profit Factor:
2.07
Expected Payoff:
0.97 USD
Average Profit:
2.59 USD
Average Loss:
-3.34 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-248.41 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-248.41 USD (11)
Monthly growth:
28.07%
Annual Forecast:
343.47%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
152.61 USD
Maximal:
248.41 USD (7.95%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
28.50% (238.16 USD)
By Equity:
40.54% (1 265.93 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPJPY
|2935
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPJPY
|2.9K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPJPY
|30K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +233.19 USD
Worst trade: -40 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 11
Maximal consecutive profit: +27.51 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -248.41 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Headway-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
100% Automatic Trading using AFSID FX GBPJPY Scalper by AFSID Group International
Trading Type: Scalping
Minimum Deposit: 0.5K
Laverage: 1.500
More Information Visit AFSID Group International
Trading Type: Scalping
Minimum Deposit: 0.5K
Laverage: 1.500
More Information Visit AFSID Group International
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
79 USD per month
381%
1
3.5K
USD
USD
3.6K
USD
USD
49
100%
2 935
72%
85%
2.06
0.97
USD
USD
41%
1:500