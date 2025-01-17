- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
157
Profit Trades:
153 (97.45%)
Loss Trades:
4 (2.55%)
Best trade:
637.13 USD
Worst trade:
-647.90 USD
Gross Profit:
4 125.77 USD (412 515 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 750.05 USD (175 003 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
116 (3 435.69 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3 435.69 USD (116)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
72.96%
Max deposit load:
2.56%
Latest trade:
8 days ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
7 days
Recovery Factor:
3.28
Long Trades:
120 (76.43%)
Short Trades:
37 (23.57%)
Profit Factor:
2.36
Expected Payoff:
15.13 USD
Average Profit:
26.97 USD
Average Loss:
-437.51 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-697.56 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-697.56 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
3.92%
Annual Forecast:
49.03%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
451.03 USD
Maximal:
723.91 USD (4.74%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.74% (723.91 USD)
By Equity:
14.20% (2 613.84 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|157
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|2.4K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|238K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "SalmaMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.00 × 4
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real9
|0.00 × 35
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.00 × 5
|
TradingProInternational-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Tickmill-Live09
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live10
|0.00 × 7
|
Axi-US05-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live02
|0.00 × 19
|
Exness-Real27
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real17
|0.13 × 8
|
ECMarkets-Live05
|0.41 × 27
|
Exness-Real
|0.47 × 129
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.56 × 16
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|0.67 × 3
|
Exness-Real36
|1.09 × 260
|
CXMTradingLtd-Real
|1.69 × 13
|
CapitalPointTrading-Live29
|1.81 × 59
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|2.00 × 34
|
Axi.SVG-US10-Live
|2.14 × 44
|
Tickmill-Live05
|2.40 × 727
|
Coinexx-Demo
|3.78 × 36
|
FBS-Real-6
|4.67 × 3
|
SalmaMarkets-Live
|5.20 × 5
