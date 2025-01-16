SignalsSections
Chenyang Liu

SynerTrend

Chenyang Liu
0 reviews
Reliability
50 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 40 USD per month
growth since 2025 172%
ZealCapitalMarketSC-Live02
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 553
Profit Trades:
1 017 (65.48%)
Loss Trades:
536 (34.51%)
Best trade:
89.00 USD
Worst trade:
-273.95 USD
Gross Profit:
21 338.03 USD (304 165 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4 120.12 USD (126 776 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
150 (7 093.20 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
7 093.20 USD (150)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.43
Trading activity:
92.52%
Max deposit load:
9.66%
Latest trade:
12 hours ago
Trades per week:
17
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
31.13
Long Trades:
672 (43.27%)
Short Trades:
881 (56.73%)
Profit Factor:
5.18
Expected Payoff:
11.09 USD
Average Profit:
20.98 USD
Average Loss:
-7.69 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-173.39 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-553.18 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
2.09%
Annual Forecast:
25.41%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
553.18 USD (3.61%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.61% (553.18 USD)
By Equity:
43.84% (6 559.43 USD)

Distribution

  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +89.00 USD
Worst trade: -274 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 150
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +7 093.20 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -173.39 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ZealCapitalMarketSC-Live02" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

RoboForex-Prime
0.71 × 111
ZealCapitalMarketSC-Live02
1.42 × 114
ZealCapitalMarketSC-Live
1.98 × 56
Dual Indicator Resonance Strategy Signal — KDJ+RSI Efficient Profit Plan

Strategy Overview

By combining two powerful indicators, KDJ and RSI, our "Dual Indicator Resonance Strategy" is designed to capture the best trading opportunities in the European and American markets. Utilizing the trend resonance principle of these two indicators, the strategy can accurately open positions during key market fluctuations, ensuring stable profitability in a volatile market environment.

Core Principles

  • KDJ Indicator: As a momentum indicator, KDJ helps identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market, capturing potential price reversal points.

  • RSI Indicator: The Relative Strength Index (RSI) further confirms the strength and sustainability of market trends, enhancing the reliability of trading signals.

When KDJ and RSI simultaneously generate consistent signals, a trend resonance is formed. The strategy then executes opening positions based on this resonance signal, maximizing profit opportunities.

Profit and Closing Mechanism

  • Dual Profit Closing: When both indicators reach the preset profit targets, the system will automatically close the position, achieving dual profits.

  • Single Profit Closing: If one indicator reaches the profit target first, the system will partially or fully close the position based on that indicator's signal, locking in partial profits.

  • Overall Profit Closing: Under specific conditions, the system also supports overall profit closing to ensure all profits are locked in before a market trend reversal.

Applicable Markets

This strategy is specifically designed for the major European and American markets, including but not limited to the following currency pairs:

  • EUR/USD
  • GBP/USD
  • USD/JPY
  • AUD/USD
  • USD/CAD

Strategy Advantages

  • High Precision Signals: By dual confirmation from KDJ and RSI, the accuracy of trading signals is significantly improved, reducing false signals and enhancing trade reliability.

  • Diversified Closing Strategies: Flexible closing mechanisms adapt to different market conditions, ensuring profit maximization and risk minimization.

  • Strong Adaptability: Specifically designed for the highly volatile European and American markets, this strategy maintains stable performance across various market environments.

  • Automated Trading: Fully automated operations eliminate the need for cumbersome manual interventions, allowing you to focus on strategy optimization and capital management.

  • Comprehensive Risk Control System: Built-in multi-level risk control measures protect your investments, enhancing the strategy’s resilience against market volatility.

Why Choose Our Dual Indicator Resonance Strategy?

  • Consistent Profitability: Achieve steady returns by capitalizing on well-defined market ranges with minimal drawdowns.

  • Enhanced Risk Resilience: Advanced averaging and risk mitigation strategies protect your investments during volatile periods.

  • User-Friendly Setup: Easy installation and configuration make it accessible for both novice and experienced traders.

  • Proven Performance: Backtested and live-traded with impressive results across multiple major currency pairs.

Benefits:

  • Maximized Profit Potential: Harness the power of grid trading within optimal volatility ranges to achieve superior profit margins.

  • Increased Market Adaptability: Flexible grid settings allow the EA to adapt to varying market conditions, ensuring sustained performance.

  • Comprehensive Support: Dedicated customer support assists you with setup, optimization, and any queries you may have.

Supported Currency Pairs:

  • AUDCAD
  • GBPUSD
  • NZDCAD
  • EURGBP

Join the Success:

Transform your trading strategy with our Dual Indicator Resonance Strategy, designed to deliver optimal results in major oscillating markets while maintaining stringent risk controls. Experience the benefits of automated, intelligent trading that maximizes profitability and minimizes risk exposure.

Start your journey towards consistent trading success today!


No reviews
2025.09.17 19:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.17 18:11
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.24 15:13
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.24 14:06
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.07 05:08
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.04 14:00
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.04 13:00
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.04 04:19
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.04 01:12
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.04 00:05
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.03 14:45
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.03 13:45
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.03 12:45
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.02 13:53
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.02 11:53
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.30 16:49
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.28 19:13
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.28 17:05
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.28 07:25
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.25 05:58
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
