Trades:
226
Profit Trades:
172 (76.10%)
Loss Trades:
54 (23.89%)
Best trade:
1 349.20 USD
Worst trade:
-3 326.30 USD
Gross Profit:
46 219.65 USD (467 220 pips)
Gross Loss:
-25 907.45 USD (261 687 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
36 (4 925.20 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
12 489.80 USD (26)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.25
Trading activity:
44.61%
Max deposit load:
30.12%
Latest trade:
7 hours ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
1.35
Long Trades:
219 (96.90%)
Short Trades:
7 (3.10%)
Profit Factor:
1.78
Expected Payoff:
89.88 USD
Average Profit:
268.72 USD
Average Loss:
-479.77 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-4 623.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-6 615.70 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
19.50%
Annual Forecast:
236.62%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
15 000.15 USD (33.70%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
46.14% (15 000.15 USD)
By Equity:
52.55% (12 423.40 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|226
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|20K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|206K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +1 349.20 USD
Worst trade: -3 326 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 26
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +4 925.20 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -4 623.00 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "SalmaMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.00 × 4
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real9
|0.00 × 35
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.00 × 5
|
TradingProInternational-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Tickmill-Live09
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live10
|0.00 × 7
|
Axi-US05-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live02
|0.00 × 19
|
Exness-Real27
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real17
|0.13 × 8
|
ECMarkets-Live05
|0.41 × 27
|
Exness-Real
|0.47 × 129
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.56 × 16
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|0.67 × 3
|
Exness-Real36
|1.09 × 260
|
CXMTradingLtd-Real
|1.69 × 13
|
CapitalPointTrading-Live29
|1.81 × 59
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|2.00 × 34
|
Axi.SVG-US10-Live
|2.14 × 44
|
Tickmill-Live05
|2.40 × 727
|
Coinexx-Demo
|3.78 × 36
|
FBS-Real-6
|4.67 × 3
|
SalmaMarkets-Live
|5.20 × 5
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
128%
0
0
USD
USD
23K
USD
USD
49
0%
226
76%
45%
1.78
89.88
USD
USD
53%
1:200