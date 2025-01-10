SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Copytrade Trader Nusantara
Muhammad Hanapi

Copytrade Trader Nusantara

Muhammad Hanapi
0 reviews
Reliability
49 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 128%
SalmaMarkets-Live
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
226
Profit Trades:
172 (76.10%)
Loss Trades:
54 (23.89%)
Best trade:
1 349.20 USD
Worst trade:
-3 326.30 USD
Gross Profit:
46 219.65 USD (467 220 pips)
Gross Loss:
-25 907.45 USD (261 687 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
36 (4 925.20 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
12 489.80 USD (26)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.25
Trading activity:
44.61%
Max deposit load:
30.12%
Latest trade:
7 hours ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
1.35
Long Trades:
219 (96.90%)
Short Trades:
7 (3.10%)
Profit Factor:
1.78
Expected Payoff:
89.88 USD
Average Profit:
268.72 USD
Average Loss:
-479.77 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-4 623.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-6 615.70 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
19.50%
Annual Forecast:
236.62%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
15 000.15 USD (33.70%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
46.14% (15 000.15 USD)
By Equity:
52.55% (12 423.40 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 226
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 20K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 206K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 349.20 USD
Worst trade: -3 326 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 26
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +4 925.20 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -4 623.00 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "SalmaMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.00 × 4
TickmillUK-Live03
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real9
0.00 × 35
FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.00 × 5
TradingProInternational-Live
0.00 × 2
Tickmill-Live09
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live10
0.00 × 7
Axi-US05-Live
0.00 × 1
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live02
0.00 × 19
Exness-Real27
0.00 × 3
Exness-Real17
0.13 × 8
ECMarkets-Live05
0.41 × 27
Exness-Real
0.47 × 129
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.56 × 16
ICMarketsSC-Live03
0.67 × 3
Exness-Real36
1.09 × 260
CXMTradingLtd-Real
1.69 × 13
CapitalPointTrading-Live29
1.81 × 59
ICMarketsSC-Live25
2.00 × 34
Axi.SVG-US10-Live
2.14 × 44
Tickmill-Live05
2.40 × 727
Coinexx-Demo
3.78 × 36
FBS-Real-6
4.67 × 3
SalmaMarkets-Live
5.20 × 5
10 more...
No reviews
2025.12.23 15:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.22 16:41
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.16 12:24
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.16 04:15
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.09 11:07
No swaps are charged
2025.12.09 11:07
No swaps are charged
2025.12.08 14:36
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.05 13:42
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.02 07:50
Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.01 12:25
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.01 06:03
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.10 02:45
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.05 02:48
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.11 13:55
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.11 12:55
Share of trading days is too low
2025.08.28 11:57
No swaps are charged
2025.08.28 11:57
No swaps are charged
2025.08.15 16:15
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.08.01 14:51
No swaps are charged
2025.08.01 14:51
No swaps are charged
