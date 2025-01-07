- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
48
Profit Trades:
40 (83.33%)
Loss Trades:
8 (16.67%)
Best trade:
16.36 USD
Worst trade:
-41.50 USD
Gross Profit:
157.05 USD (18 328 pips)
Gross Loss:
-116.10 USD (3 661 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
29 (118.99 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
118.99 USD (29)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading activity:
46.96%
Max deposit load:
39.06%
Latest trade:
19 hours ago
Trades per week:
1
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
0.42
Long Trades:
48 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
1.35
Expected Payoff:
0.85 USD
Average Profit:
3.93 USD
Average Loss:
-14.51 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-98.60 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-98.60 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
2.54%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1.27 USD
Maximal:
98.60 USD (14.72%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
24.67% (98.60 USD)
By Equity:
36.16% (190.33 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY
|17
|XTIUSD
|10
|NZDJPY
|5
|EURJPY
|3
|USDCAD
|3
|XAUUSD
|2
|EURUSD
|2
|CADJPY
|2
|GBPAUD
|1
|GBPJPY
|1
|NZDCHF
|1
|EURGBP
|1
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDJPY
|66
|XTIUSD
|-72
|NZDJPY
|23
|EURJPY
|-10
|USDCAD
|7
|XAUUSD
|18
|EURUSD
|1
|CADJPY
|3
|GBPAUD
|-2
|GBPJPY
|6
|NZDCHF
|1
|EURGBP
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDJPY
|9.8K
|XTIUSD
|-717
|NZDJPY
|3.4K
|EURJPY
|-1.6K
|USDCAD
|972
|XAUUSD
|1.8K
|EURUSD
|75
|CADJPY
|153
|GBPAUD
|-236
|GBPJPY
|861
|NZDCHF
|51
|EURGBP
|90
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +16.36 USD
Worst trade: -42 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 29
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +118.99 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -98.60 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "OctaFX-Real9" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real18
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|0.00 × 2
|
Alpari-ECN1
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.00 × 3
|
Tickmill02-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
KeyToMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 14
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN
|0.00 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.00 × 26
|
ICMarketsSC-Live22
|0.00 × 5
|
Tickmill-Live08
|0.00 × 3
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.05 × 20
|
RoboForex-ECN-2
|0.07 × 29
|
Tickmill-Live10
|0.14 × 14
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.22 × 9
|
Axi-US03-Live
|0.37 × 209
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.39 × 119
|
ExclusiveMarkets2-Live 2
|0.41 × 154
|
OctaFX-Real7
|0.54 × 46
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.67 × 6
