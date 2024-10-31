SignalsSections
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello

Tyr AI Signal 2

Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
0 reviews
Reliability
60 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2024 48%
Existrade-WForex Server
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
381
Profit Trades:
296 (77.69%)
Loss Trades:
85 (22.31%)
Best trade:
3.68 USD
Worst trade:
-1.66 USD
Gross Profit:
110.11 USD (10 867 pips)
Gross Loss:
-88.73 USD (8 827 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (7.37 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
9.32 USD (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
1.63%
Max deposit load:
11.12%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
16 minutes
Recovery Factor:
2.07
Long Trades:
203 (53.28%)
Short Trades:
178 (46.72%)
Profit Factor:
1.24
Expected Payoff:
0.06 USD
Average Profit:
0.37 USD
Average Loss:
-1.04 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-3.02 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3.02 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
-5.24%
Annual Forecast:
-63.63%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
10.35 USD (15.51%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
15.51% (10.35 USD)
By Equity:
3.55% (2.15 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 381
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 21
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 2K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +3.68 USD
Worst trade: -2 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 13
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +7.37 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -3.02 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Existrade-WForex Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

GBEbrokers-LIVE
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
SicherMayorLtd-Server
0.00 × 1
Tradeview-Live
0.00 × 6
ICMarkets-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
StriforLLC-Live
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
0.50 × 4
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.77 × 57
ACYSecurities-Live
1.00 × 1
Axiory-Live
1.00 × 1
MilliyFXGlobal-Server
1.00 × 2
FusionMarkets-Live
1.11 × 122
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
1.25 × 4
Darwinex-Live
1.25 × 4
Tickmill-Live
1.30 × 50
PacificUnionLLC-Live
1.75 × 4
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
1.91 × 11
TickmillEU-Live
1.95 × 66
Exness-MT5Real11
2.00 × 4
RoboForex-ECN
2.40 × 90
ICMarketsSC-MT5
2.40 × 204
Alpari-MT5
2.41 × 123
TriveFinancial-MT5Live-2
2.51 × 39
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.55 × 769
OctaFX-Real2
2.85 × 26
33 more...
Buy
No reviews
2025.05.19 08:04
80% of growth achieved within 10 days. This comprises 4.98% of days out of 201 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.04.28 14:52
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.22 09:47
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.10 13:27
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.04.09 01:04
80% of growth achieved within 8 days. This comprises 4.97% of days out of 161 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.03.11 08:16
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.03.11 07:08
80% of growth achieved within 6 days. This comprises 4.55% of days out of 132 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.02.27 14:01
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.02.26 17:35
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 4.2% of days out of 119 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.02.13 05:41
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.02.12 13:32
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 105 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.01.09 12:41
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.01.06 03:38
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2024.12.31 16:56
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.84% of days out of 62 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.12.30 13:19
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2024.12.30 11:03
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.92% of days out of 61 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.12.04 17:26
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2024.11.25 15:43
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2024.11.25 14:41
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2024.11.22 09:22
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.35% of days out of 23 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Tyr AI Signal 2
999 USD per month
48%
0
0
USD
66
USD
60
100%
381
77%
2%
1.24
0.06
USD
16%
1:500
Copy

