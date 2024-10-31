- Growth
Trades:
381
Profit Trades:
296 (77.69%)
Loss Trades:
85 (22.31%)
Best trade:
3.68 USD
Worst trade:
-1.66 USD
Gross Profit:
110.11 USD (10 867 pips)
Gross Loss:
-88.73 USD (8 827 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (7.37 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
9.32 USD (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
1.63%
Max deposit load:
11.12%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
16 minutes
Recovery Factor:
2.07
Long Trades:
203 (53.28%)
Short Trades:
178 (46.72%)
Profit Factor:
1.24
Expected Payoff:
0.06 USD
Average Profit:
0.37 USD
Average Loss:
-1.04 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-3.02 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3.02 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
-5.24%
Annual Forecast:
-63.63%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
10.35 USD (15.51%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
15.51% (10.35 USD)
By Equity:
3.55% (2.15 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|381
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|21
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|2K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +3.68 USD
Worst trade: -2 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 13
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +7.37 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -3.02 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Existrade-WForex Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
GBEbrokers-LIVE
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
SicherMayorLtd-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Tradeview-Live
|0.00 × 6
|
ICMarkets-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
StriforLLC-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillUK-Live
|0.50 × 4
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.77 × 57
|
ACYSecurities-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
Axiory-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
MilliyFXGlobal-Server
|1.00 × 2
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|1.11 × 122
|
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
|1.25 × 4
|
Darwinex-Live
|1.25 × 4
|
Tickmill-Live
|1.30 × 50
|
PacificUnionLLC-Live
|1.75 × 4
|
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
|1.91 × 11
|
TickmillEU-Live
|1.95 × 66
|
Exness-MT5Real11
|2.00 × 4
|
RoboForex-ECN
|2.40 × 90
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|2.40 × 204
|
Alpari-MT5
|2.41 × 123
|
TriveFinancial-MT5Live-2
|2.51 × 39
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.55 × 769
|
OctaFX-Real2
|2.85 × 26
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
999 USD per month
48%
0
0
USD
USD
66
USD
USD
60
100%
381
77%
2%
1.24
0.06
USD
USD
16%
1:500