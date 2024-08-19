The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FxView-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Patterns are critical because they help you define your risk and finding ways to trade that fit with market behavior. All statistics have outliers. Money management, therefore, is key to the process of good trading. I just wait until there is money lying in the corner, and all I have to do is go over there and pick it up.