SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Great Bliss
Limadijaya Suhendra

Great Bliss

Limadijaya Suhendra
0 reviews
Reliability
70 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2024 44%
FxView-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
335
Profit Trades:
285 (85.07%)
Loss Trades:
50 (14.93%)
Best trade:
9.71 USD
Worst trade:
-12.51 USD
Gross Profit:
293.33 USD (29 569 pips)
Gross Loss:
-104.83 USD (8 801 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
23 (34.18 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
34.18 USD (23)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.31
Trading activity:
17.81%
Max deposit load:
8.97%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
13
Avg holding time:
16 hours
Recovery Factor:
6.45
Long Trades:
149 (44.48%)
Short Trades:
186 (55.52%)
Profit Factor:
2.80
Expected Payoff:
0.56 USD
Average Profit:
1.03 USD
Average Loss:
-2.10 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-29.24 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-29.24 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
2.23%
Annual Forecast:
28.75%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
7.19 USD
Maximal:
29.24 USD (4.32%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.07% (29.24 USD)
By Equity:
26.12% (128.88 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSD 270
USDCHF 37
AUDUSD 28
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD 162
USDCHF 12
AUDUSD 15
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD 17K
USDCHF 2K
AUDUSD 1.6K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +9.71 USD
Worst trade: -13 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 23
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +34.18 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -29.24 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FxView-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

AxioryAsia-02Live
2.00 × 34
LandPrime-Live1
3.33 × 6
XMGlobal-Real 36
5.00 × 1
FXGiantsBM-Real6
8.00 × 4
XMGlobal-Real 41
10.00 × 1
InstaForex-Europe.com
11.24 × 17
XMGlobal-Real 29
12.00 × 2
Patterns are critical because they help you define your risk and finding ways to trade that fit with market behavior. All statistics have outliers. Money management, therefore, is key to the process of good trading. I just wait until there is money lying in the corner, and all I have to do is go over there and pick it up.
No reviews
2025.09.17 19:11
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.08 04:42
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.07 12:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.05 22:00
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.10 14:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.07 19:33
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.03 13:00
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.03 10:55
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.21 02:49
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.20 14:04
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.10 09:01
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.10 02:20
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.03.07 10:03
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.03.05 19:45
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.02.04 17:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.02.04 13:49
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.12.05 16:12
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.05 11:08
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.10.29 12:04
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2024.10.17 14:46
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
