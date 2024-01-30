SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / MinorForce MT4
Daniel Moraes Da Silva

MinorForce MT4

Daniel Moraes Da Silva
0 reviews
Reliability
99 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2024 113%
XMGlobal-Real 28
1:300
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 408
Profit Trades:
1 006 (71.44%)
Loss Trades:
402 (28.55%)
Best trade:
16.99 USD
Worst trade:
-23.96 USD
Gross Profit:
2 020.83 USD (168 831 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 140.11 USD (161 187 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (9.08 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
50.33 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.16
Trading activity:
86.62%
Max deposit load:
28.29%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
16
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
20.21
Long Trades:
583 (41.41%)
Short Trades:
825 (58.59%)
Profit Factor:
1.77
Expected Payoff:
0.63 USD
Average Profit:
2.01 USD
Average Loss:
-2.84 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-10.30 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-43.57 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
2.83%
Annual Forecast:
35.08%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
43.57 USD (2.69%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.58% (43.57 USD)
By Equity:
43.59% (514.25 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCAD# 591
NZDCAD# 583
AUDNZD# 234
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD# 384
NZDCAD# 382
AUDNZD# 115
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD# 2.7K
NZDCAD# 10K
AUDNZD# -5.4K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +16.99 USD
Worst trade: -24 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +9.08 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -10.30 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-Real 28" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

NOTE: If you use Telegram it is better to chat through it, as my messages through mql5 are limited. My Profile has my contacts and Links.


Thank you for choosing to follow me.

Seeking around 5% per month operating normally AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD (Minors).
Minimum balance is 1200 USD and leverage is 300.
Please be aware that earnings are not guaranteed, Forex is a high risk market.

Sales link for Robot ToTheMoon NoPain version:

How to Follow Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523

FAQ about the Signals Service: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/10773


NOTE: Avoid Problems by not Signing with Values ​​below the Minimums Above.
Explained in the Article: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/618
In: Managing Funds or How to Select a Deal Volume?

No reviews
2025.09.29 10:54
No swaps are charged
2025.09.29 10:54
No swaps are charged
2025.09.25 16:48
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.07.18 11:44
No swaps are charged
2025.07.18 11:44
No swaps are charged
2025.07.17 18:29
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.04.23 19:52
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.16 21:42
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.10.11 09:05
No swaps are charged
2024.10.11 09:05
No swaps are charged
2024.10.10 13:42
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2024.09.26 09:10
No swaps are charged
2024.09.26 09:10
No swaps are charged
2024.09.23 13:43
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2024.09.05 10:18
No swaps are charged
2024.09.05 10:18
No swaps are charged
2024.08.27 05:28
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2024.08.02 10:55
No swaps are charged
2024.08.02 10:55
No swaps are charged
2024.07.17 00:56
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
MinorForce MT4
30 USD per month
113%
0
0
USD
1.2K
USD
99
100%
1 408
71%
87%
1.77
0.63
USD
44%
1:300
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.