- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
1 205
Profit Trade:
859 (71.28%)
Loss Trade:
346 (28.71%)
Best Trade:
16.99 USD
Worst Trade:
-23.96 USD
Profitto lordo:
1 814.35 USD (146 401 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-1 048.14 USD (147 468 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
14 (9.08 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
50.33 USD (6)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.16
Attività di trading:
86.62%
Massimo carico di deposito:
28.29%
Ultimo trade:
2 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
17
Tempo di attesa medio:
3 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
17.59
Long Trade:
485 (40.25%)
Short Trade:
720 (59.75%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.73
Profitto previsto:
0.64 USD
Profitto medio:
2.11 USD
Perdita media:
-3.03 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
3 (-10.30 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-43.57 USD (2)
Crescita mensile:
2.08%
Previsione annuale:
25.20%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
43.57 USD (2.69%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
3.58% (43.57 USD)
Per equità:
43.59% (514.25 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD#
|512
|NZDCAD#
|506
|AUDNZD#
|187
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|AUDCAD#
|337
|NZDCAD#
|329
|AUDNZD#
|100
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|AUDCAD#
|-1.5K
|NZDCAD#
|6.2K
|AUDNZD#
|-5.7K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +16.99 USD
Worst Trade: -24 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 6
Massime perdite consecutive: 2
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +9.08 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -10.30 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "XMGlobal-Real 28" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
Nessun dato
NOTE: If you use Telegram it is better to chat through it, as my messages through mql5 are limited. My Profile has my contacts and Links.
Thank you for choosing to follow me.
Seeking around 5% per month operating normally AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD (Minors).
Minimum balance is 1200 USD and leverage is 300.
Please be aware that earnings are not guaranteed, Forex is a high risk market.
Sales link for Robot ToTheMoon NoPain version:
How to Follow Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523
FAQ about the Signals Service: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/10773
NOTE: Avoid Problems by not Signing with Values below the Minimums Above.
Explained in the Article: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/618
In: Managing Funds or How to Select a Deal Volume?
Non ci sono recensioni
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
30USD al mese
93%
0
0
USD
USD
1.1K
USD
USD
87
100%
1 205
71%
87%
1.73
0.64
USD
USD
44%
1:300