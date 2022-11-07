SignalsSections
G0ldenG0LD
Suwandi Pahottua

G0ldenG0LD

Suwandi Pahottua
0 reviews
Reliability
46 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 20%
JavaGlobalFutures-Live
1:100
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
403
Profit Trades:
208 (51.61%)
Loss Trades:
195 (48.39%)
Best trade:
2 308.14 USD
Worst trade:
-650.00 USD
Gross Profit:
63 132.45 USD (140 356 pips)
Gross Loss:
-52 907.36 USD (119 403 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (1 622.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3 955.28 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
64.56%
Max deposit load:
645.21%
Latest trade:
13 minutes ago
Trades per week:
24
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.54
Long Trades:
214 (53.10%)
Short Trades:
189 (46.90%)
Profit Factor:
1.19
Expected Payoff:
25.37 USD
Average Profit:
303.52 USD
Average Loss:
-271.32 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-2 844.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 844.00 USD (9)
Monthly growth:
17.05%
Annual Forecast:
206.89%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
5 587.52 USD
Maximal:
6 627.51 USD (12.98%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
12.98% (6 626.51 USD)
By Equity:
99.34% (39 965.36 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GOLD.FX 393
USDOIL.FX 4
NASDAQ100 4
USDJPY.FX 2
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GOLD.FX 10K
USDOIL.FX 181
NASDAQ100 -70
USDJPY.FX 48
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GOLD.FX 24K
USDOIL.FX 37
NASDAQ100 -3.4K
USDJPY.FX 139
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +2 308.14 USD
Worst trade: -650 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 622.00 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 844.00 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "JavaGlobalFutures-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.11.19 10:49
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.35% of days out of 288 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.19 08:39
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.18 03:49
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.35% of days out of 287 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.20 10:23
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.14 15:57
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.4% of days out of 252 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.04.16 17:18
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.04.04 14:06
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.03.31 09:51
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.82% of days out of 55 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.03.27 14:32
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.03.11 14:38
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.03.09 08:10
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.03.05 08:43
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.02.27 12:52
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.02.19 14:46
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.02.18 08:28
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.02.05 15:16
Share of trading days is too low
2025.02.05 15:16
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.02.05 15:16
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.02.05 14:13
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.02.04 02:53
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1001 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
