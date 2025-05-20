Currencies / ZKH
ZKH: ZKH Group Limited American Depositary Shares, each representing
2.95 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ZKH exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 2.93 and at a high of 2.96.
Follow ZKH Group Limited American Depositary Shares, each representing dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ZKH News
- Earnings call transcript: ZKH Group Q2 2025 reports revenue miss, market reacts
- ZKH Group misses revenue expectations in second quarter
- ZKH announces $50 million share repurchase program
- ZKH Launches Taicang Smart Manufacturing Base, Setting New Standard in Industrial Product R&D and Production Integration
- ZKH Group shares tumble over 7% as Q1 loss widens despite revenue growth
- ZKH Group Limited Announces First Quarter 2025 Unaudited Financial Results
Daily Range
2.93 2.96
Year Range
2.51 4.07
- Previous Close
- 2.95
- Open
- 2.96
- Bid
- 2.95
- Ask
- 3.25
- Low
- 2.93
- High
- 2.96
- Volume
- 8
- Daily Change
- 0.00%
- Month Change
- 3.51%
- 6 Months Change
- -12.20%
- Year Change
- -14.49%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%