Currencies / ZD
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
ZD: Ziff Davis Inc
38.27 USD 1.62 (4.42%)
Sector: Communication Services Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ZD exchange rate has changed by 4.42% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 37.08 and at a high of 38.44.
Follow Ziff Davis Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ZD News
- Ziff Davis, Inc. (ZD) Presents at Citi's 2025 Global Technology, Media
- Ziff Davis: Valuation Remains Undemanding Despite Its Risks (ZD)
- Criteo: Setting The Stage For Sustainable, Margin-Accretive Growth Beyond The Noise
- 5 Stocks in QQQ ETF That Drove Nasdaq's Record Closing High
- Ziff Davis, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:ZD)
- Ziff Davis, Inc. (ZD) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Ziff Davis (ZD) Q2 Revenue Jumps 10%
- Ziff Davis Q2 2025 slides: Revenue growth accelerates to 9.8%, organic growth returns
- Ziff Davis earnings beat by $0.02, revenue topped estimates
- Ziff Davis (ZD) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Ziff Davis stock hits 52-week low at 29.14 USD
- Touchstone Small Company Fund Q1 2025 Commentary (SAGWX)
- Ziff Davis: Too Cheap At 4 Times FCF Despite Its Risks (NASDAQ:ZD)
- VIPRE Security Group Becomes Official Cyber Security Partner of the United Rugby Championshi
- IPVanish Teams Up with the URC to Strengthen Digital Defences
- IPVanish Announces Free eSim Giveaway for New Advanced Plan Subscribers
- Ziff Davis at JPMorgan Conference: Strategic Growth Insights
- Publisher Ziff Davis sues OpenAI for copyright infringement
- Ahead of Q1 JPM downgrades Frontdoor, Resideo, Ziff Davis on tariffs
- Ziff Davis Stock: Trading At Multiples Seen In The Depths Of GFC (ZD)
- Ziff Davis, Inc. (ZD) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Daily Range
37.08 38.44
Year Range
28.58 60.62
- Previous Close
- 36.65
- Open
- 37.35
- Bid
- 38.27
- Ask
- 38.57
- Low
- 37.08
- High
- 38.44
- Volume
- 1.247 K
- Daily Change
- 4.42%
- Month Change
- 1.32%
- 6 Months Change
- 1.54%
- Year Change
- -20.54%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%