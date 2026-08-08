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YQQQ: YieldMaxTM Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF
YQQQ exchange rate has changed by -0.92% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 9.70 and at a high of 9.80.
Follow YieldMaxTM Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is YQQQ stock price today?
YieldMaxTM Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF stock is priced at 9.70 today. It trades within 9.70 - 9.80, yesterday's close was 9.79, and trading volume reached 90. The live price chart of YQQQ shows these updates.
Does YieldMaxTM Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF stock pay dividends?
YieldMaxTM Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF is currently valued at 9.70. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -28.25% and USD. View the chart live to track YQQQ movements.
How to buy YQQQ stock?
You can buy YieldMaxTM Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF shares at the current price of 9.70. Orders are usually placed near 9.70 or 10.00, while 90 and -0.51% show market activity. Follow YQQQ updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into YQQQ stock?
Investing in YieldMaxTM Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF involves considering the yearly range 9.66 - 13.55 and current price 9.70. Many compare -4.62% and -22.09% before placing orders at 9.70 or 10.00. Explore the YQQQ price chart live with daily changes.
What are YieldMaxTM Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of YieldMaxTM Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF in the past year was 13.55. Within 9.66 - 13.55, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 9.79 helps spot resistance levels. Track YieldMaxTM Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF performance using the live chart.
What are YieldMaxTM Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of YieldMaxTM Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF (YQQQ) over the year was 9.66. Comparing it with the current 9.70 and 9.66 - 13.55 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch YQQQ moves on the chart live for more details.
When did YQQQ stock split?
YieldMaxTM Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 9.79, and -28.25% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 9.79
- Open
- 9.75
- Bid
- 9.70
- Ask
- 10.00
- Low
- 9.70
- High
- 9.80
- Volume
- 90
- Daily Change
- -0.92%
- Month Change
- -4.62%
- 6 Months Change
- -22.09%
- Year Change
- -28.25%