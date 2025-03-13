Currencies / YOSH
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
YOSH: Yoshiharu Global Co - Class A
1.71 USD 0.44 (34.65%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
YOSH exchange rate has changed by 34.65% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.40 and at a high of 1.95.
Follow Yoshiharu Global Co - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
YOSH News
- rYojbaba closes $5 million IPO on Nasdaq Capital Market
- Yoshiharu stock soars after securing $4.4 million investment
- Upcoming Stock Splits This Week (July 28 to August 1) – Stay Invested - TipRanks.com
- Yoshiharu stock rises after securing $6 million for PropTech transition
- Yoshiharu Global announces 4-for-1 forward stock split
- Yoshiharu Global announces name change to Vestand, shifts to real estate
- Yoshiharu Global announces temporary store closures
- Yoshiharu Global expands authorized shares, amends charter
- Yoshiharu Global Co. announces board changes
- Yoshiharu Global enters U.S. real estate, eyes PropTech growth
- Why Intel Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 10%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX), American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)
Daily Range
1.40 1.95
Year Range
1.26 21.41
- Previous Close
- 1.27
- Open
- 1.42
- Bid
- 1.71
- Ask
- 2.01
- Low
- 1.40
- High
- 1.95
- Volume
- 2.542 K
- Daily Change
- 34.65%
- Month Change
- 20.42%
- 6 Months Change
- -86.19%
- Year Change
- -76.92%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev