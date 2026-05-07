- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
XHE: SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment
XHE exchange rate has changed by 2.10% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 90.84 and at a high of 92.89.
Follow SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
XHE News
- Leadership Shifts Toward Quality Stocks? Sector ETFs to Play
- Health Care Shakes Off A 5-Day Slide
- Stock Market Today: Dow Jumps As Oil Skids On Trump Iran Move; Defense Play Clears Entry (Live Coverage)
- Health Care's Clean Bill Of Breadth
- Stock Market Today: Indexes Mixed On U.S.-Iran War Pause; Pharma Player Tests Entry, Oil Skids (Live Coverage)
- Healthcare Systems' Liquidity Challenge
- The Steepener Was Built On A Barrel Of Oil
- This Week's Market Wrap: AI Shakeup, Earnings, And Renewed Oil Shock
- The Next Big Theme: July 2026
- Equity Outlook Q3 2026: Broadening Earnings Growth Meets Elevated Volatility
- It's Not All About AI: Where To Find Other Potential Market Opportunities
- Healthcare Investing: Finding Growth Beyond Pharmaceuticals
- America At 250: Built On Reinvention, Powered By Innovation
- Biotech Is The Rate Cut Trade In Disguise
- Healthcare's Quiet Comeback: Innovation, Obesity Drugs And New Opportunities
- Stock Market Today: Dow Up As Bessent Makes Iran Move; Microsoft Falls After Nadella Says This (Live Coverage)
- Health Care Flies High
- First Quarter Earnings: Sharpening Sector Divergence
- What Are Wall Street Analysts' Target Price for Align Technology Stock?
- 3 Reasons To Stick With Growth Stocks In Rotating Markets
- Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish on IDEXX Laboratories Stock?
- Seeking Innovation Beyond Tech? Insight On Healthcare Stocks
- Makary's Successor Faces Tough Task Managing FDA Amid Budget Cuts
- What's The Dominant Trend In Earnings: AI Or Geopolitics?
Frequently Asked Questions
What is XHE stock price today?
SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment stock is priced at 92.89 today. It trades within 90.84 - 92.89, yesterday's close was 90.98, and trading volume reached 32. The live price chart of XHE shows these updates.
Does SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment stock pay dividends?
SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment is currently valued at 92.89. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 7.21% and USD. View the chart live to track XHE movements.
How to buy XHE stock?
You can buy SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment shares at the current price of 92.89. Orders are usually placed near 92.89 or 93.19, while 32 and 2.26% show market activity. Follow XHE updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into XHE stock?
Investing in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment involves considering the yearly range 76.00 - 94.53 and current price 92.89. Many compare 0.27% and 7.24% before placing orders at 92.89 or 93.19. Explore the XHE price chart live with daily changes.
What are SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment stock highest prices?
The highest price of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment in the past year was 94.53. Within 76.00 - 94.53, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 90.98 helps spot resistance levels. Track SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment performance using the live chart.
What are SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment (XHE) over the year was 76.00. Comparing it with the current 92.89 and 76.00 - 94.53 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch XHE moves on the chart live for more details.
When did XHE stock split?
SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 90.98, and 7.21% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 90.98
- Open
- 90.84
- Bid
- 92.89
- Ask
- 93.19
- Low
- 90.84
- High
- 92.89
- Volume
- 32
- Daily Change
- 2.10%
- Month Change
- 0.27%
- 6 Months Change
- 7.24%
- Year Change
- 7.21%