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XHE: SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment

92.89 USD 1.91 (2.10%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

XHE exchange rate has changed by 2.10% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 90.84 and at a high of 92.89.

Follow SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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XHE News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is XHE stock price today?

SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment stock is priced at 92.89 today. It trades within 90.84 - 92.89, yesterday's close was 90.98, and trading volume reached 32. The live price chart of XHE shows these updates.

Does SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment stock pay dividends?

SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment is currently valued at 92.89. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 7.21% and USD. View the chart live to track XHE movements.

How to buy XHE stock?

You can buy SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment shares at the current price of 92.89. Orders are usually placed near 92.89 or 93.19, while 32 and 2.26% show market activity. Follow XHE updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into XHE stock?

Investing in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment involves considering the yearly range 76.00 - 94.53 and current price 92.89. Many compare 0.27% and 7.24% before placing orders at 92.89 or 93.19. Explore the XHE price chart live with daily changes.

What are SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment stock highest prices?

The highest price of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment in the past year was 94.53. Within 76.00 - 94.53, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 90.98 helps spot resistance levels. Track SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment performance using the live chart.

What are SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment (XHE) over the year was 76.00. Comparing it with the current 92.89 and 76.00 - 94.53 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch XHE moves on the chart live for more details.

When did XHE stock split?

SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 90.98, and 7.21% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
90.84 92.89
Year Range
76.00 94.53
Previous Close
90.98
Open
90.84
Bid
92.89
Ask
93.19
Low
90.84
High
92.89
Volume
32
Daily Change
2.10%
Month Change
0.27%
6 Months Change
7.24%
Year Change
7.21%
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