QuotesSections
Currencies / WRB-PH
Back to US Stock Market

WRB-PH: W.R. Berkley Corporation 4.125% Subordinated Debentures due 206

18.7036 USD 0.0464 (0.25%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

WRB-PH exchange rate has changed by -0.25% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 18.5000 and at a high of 18.8099.

Follow W.R. Berkley Corporation 4.125% Subordinated Debentures due 206 dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN
Daily Range
18.5000 18.8099
Year Range
15.4400 20.9400
Previous Close
18.7500
Open
18.6600
Bid
18.7036
Ask
18.7066
Low
18.5000
High
18.8099
Volume
38
Daily Change
-0.25%
Month Change
5.91%
6 Months Change
8.81%
Year Change
-9.88%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%