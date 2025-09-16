Currencies / WRB-PH
WRB-PH: W.R. Berkley Corporation 4.125% Subordinated Debentures due 206
18.7036 USD 0.0464 (0.25%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
WRB-PH exchange rate has changed by -0.25% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 18.5000 and at a high of 18.8099.
Follow W.R. Berkley Corporation 4.125% Subordinated Debentures due 206 dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
18.5000 18.8099
Year Range
15.4400 20.9400
- Previous Close
- 18.7500
- Open
- 18.6600
- Bid
- 18.7036
- Ask
- 18.7066
- Low
- 18.5000
- High
- 18.8099
- Volume
- 38
- Daily Change
- -0.25%
- Month Change
- 5.91%
- 6 Months Change
- 8.81%
- Year Change
- -9.88%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%