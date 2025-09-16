Currencies / WRB-PG
WRB-PG: W.R. Berkley Corporation 4.25% Subordinated Debentures due 2060
18.9500 USD 0.0799 (0.42%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
WRB-PG exchange rate has changed by -0.42% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 18.9500 and at a high of 19.0951.
Follow W.R. Berkley Corporation 4.25% Subordinated Debentures due 2060 dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
18.9500 19.0951
Year Range
15.8656 20.7900
- Previous Close
- 19.0299
- Open
- 19.0950
- Bid
- 18.9500
- Ask
- 18.9530
- Low
- 18.9500
- High
- 19.0951
- Volume
- 29
- Daily Change
- -0.42%
- Month Change
- 6.22%
- 6 Months Change
- 10.82%
- Year Change
- -8.28%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%