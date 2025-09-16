QuotesSections
Currencies / WRB-PG
Back to US Stock Market

WRB-PG: W.R. Berkley Corporation 4.25% Subordinated Debentures due 2060

18.9500 USD 0.0799 (0.42%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

WRB-PG exchange rate has changed by -0.42% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 18.9500 and at a high of 19.0951.

Follow W.R. Berkley Corporation 4.25% Subordinated Debentures due 2060 dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN
Daily Range
18.9500 19.0951
Year Range
15.8656 20.7900
Previous Close
19.0299
Open
19.0950
Bid
18.9500
Ask
18.9530
Low
18.9500
High
19.0951
Volume
29
Daily Change
-0.42%
Month Change
6.22%
6 Months Change
10.82%
Year Change
-8.28%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%