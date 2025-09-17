QuotesSections
WLDSW
WLDSW: Wearable Devices Ltd - Warrant

3.7412 USD 0.9137 (32.31%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

WLDSW exchange rate has changed by 32.31% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 2.8500 and at a high of 3.7500.

Follow Wearable Devices Ltd - Warrant dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
2.8500 3.7500
Year Range
0.0085 9.4500
Previous Close
2.8275
Open
2.9500
Bid
3.7412
Ask
3.7442
Low
2.8500
High
3.7500
Volume
6
Daily Change
32.31%
Month Change
37.54%
6 Months Change
124.02%
Year Change
37689.90%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev