Currencies / WLDSW
WLDSW: Wearable Devices Ltd - Warrant
3.7412 USD 0.9137 (32.31%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
WLDSW exchange rate has changed by 32.31% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 2.8500 and at a high of 3.7500.
Follow Wearable Devices Ltd - Warrant dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
2.8500 3.7500
Year Range
0.0085 9.4500
- Previous Close
- 2.8275
- Open
- 2.9500
- Bid
- 3.7412
- Ask
- 3.7442
- Low
- 2.8500
- High
- 3.7500
- Volume
- 6
- Daily Change
- 32.31%
- Month Change
- 37.54%
- 6 Months Change
- 124.02%
- Year Change
- 37689.90%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev