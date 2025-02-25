Currencies / VRAX
VRAX: Virax Biolabs Group Limited
0.63 USD 0.02 (3.08%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
VRAX exchange rate has changed by -3.08% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.60 and at a high of 0.70.
Follow Virax Biolabs Group Limited dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
VRAX News
- Virax Biolabs partners with Emory for long COVID diagnostic studies
- EXCLUSIVE: Virax Biolabs Inks Research Pact To Advance Long COVID Diagnostic Studies - Virax Biolabs Group (NASDAQ:VRAX)
- Virax Biolabs appoints Iain Miller as independent director
- Virax Biolabs receives Nasdaq minimum bid price deficiency notice
- Virax Biolabs' Investigational Diagnostic Tests Has An Attractive Market Opportunity', Analyst Initiates With Buy Rating - Virax Biolabs Group (NASDAQ:VRAX)
- EXCLUSIVE: Virax Biolabs Says Its Tech Fits RFK Jr.'s HHS Goals On Vaccine Transparency - Virax Biolabs Group (NASDAQ:VRAX)
Daily Range
0.60 0.70
Year Range
0.52 3.62
- Previous Close
- 0.65
- Open
- 0.65
- Bid
- 0.63
- Ask
- 0.93
- Low
- 0.60
- High
- 0.70
- Volume
- 2.394 K
- Daily Change
- -3.08%
- Month Change
- 6.78%
- 6 Months Change
- -42.73%
- Year Change
- -67.86%
