- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
VNSE: Natixis Vaughan Nelson Select ETF
VNSE exchange rate has changed by 0.34% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 41.18 and at a high of 41.18.
Follow Natixis Vaughan Nelson Select ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
VNSE News
- Asset Allocation Outlook Q3 2026: Staying Pro-Risk In A Broadening AI Cycle
- Q2 Recap: Historic Rebound Amid Balanced Risks
- July Market Digest
- Midyear Equity Outlook: Earnings Strength Fuels Optimism
- Q1 2026 Dividend Check-In: Highest Quarterly Hike Percentage Since 2019
- Barbell Portfolios For Fall Volatility
Frequently Asked Questions
What is VNSE stock price today?
Natixis Vaughan Nelson Select ETF stock is priced at 41.18 today. It trades within 41.18 - 41.18, yesterday's close was 41.04, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of VNSE shows these updates.
Does Natixis Vaughan Nelson Select ETF stock pay dividends?
Natixis Vaughan Nelson Select ETF is currently valued at 41.18. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 14.90% and USD. View the chart live to track VNSE movements.
How to buy VNSE stock?
You can buy Natixis Vaughan Nelson Select ETF shares at the current price of 41.18. Orders are usually placed near 41.18 or 41.48, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow VNSE updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into VNSE stock?
Investing in Natixis Vaughan Nelson Select ETF involves considering the yearly range 35.51 - 41.83 and current price 41.18. Many compare 0.41% and 5.54% before placing orders at 41.18 or 41.48. Explore the VNSE price chart live with daily changes.
What are Natixis Vaughan Nelson Select ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Natixis Vaughan Nelson Select ETF in the past year was 41.83. Within 35.51 - 41.83, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 41.04 helps spot resistance levels. Track Natixis Vaughan Nelson Select ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Natixis Vaughan Nelson Select ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Natixis Vaughan Nelson Select ETF (VNSE) over the year was 35.51. Comparing it with the current 41.18 and 35.51 - 41.83 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch VNSE moves on the chart live for more details.
When did VNSE stock split?
Natixis Vaughan Nelson Select ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 41.04, and 14.90% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 41.04
- Open
- 41.18
- Bid
- 41.18
- Ask
- 41.48
- Low
- 41.18
- High
- 41.18
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- 0.34%
- Month Change
- 0.41%
- 6 Months Change
- 5.54%
- Year Change
- 14.90%